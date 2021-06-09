Trifecta Increases Financing from $1,000,000 up to $2,000,000 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions, Strategic Investors and Insiders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will increase the size of the private placement previously announced on June 2, 2021. Due to significant investor demand from institutions, strategic investors and insiders, the private placement will be increased from 10,000,000 units up to 20,000,000 units priced at $0.10 per unit with updated warrant terms. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing and subject to an accelerator clause. The Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry period of the warrants after the four month hold has expired and its common shares close at or above $0.40 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. If Trifecta exercises such right, the Company will give a 30 day notice to the holders that the warrants will expire. All of the shares issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants, will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing. The proceeds from this private placement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be used to fund exploration activities, and for working capital purposes.