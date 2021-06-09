 
checkAd

The Countdown Begins: 9 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 12:30  |  77   |   |   

Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that …

Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that Davido, the Nigerian entertainer, known as the king of afrobeats has challenged 2 million of his nearly 20 fans and followers on social media to support his upcoming Global Unity Concert on June 18, 2021. The concert will livestream from Nigeria on GFNTV.com at 8pm WAT (West Africa Time). Tickets are on-sale now for only $5 via GFNTV.com.

The Davido Live, Global Unity Concert is brought to you by Shrucoin cryptocurrency. The King of Afrobeats himself, Davido will perform live from Nigeria and will stream globally exclusively on GFNTV.com. Davido, will perform his greatest hits and a few surprises. Watch him perform Skelewu, Fall, Dami Duro, If, La La and more.

"We are bringing the world together through the international language of music. Davido and Afrobeats are the future of music, and Shrucoin Cryptocurrency is the future of money, together changing world," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Shrucoin, Inc. Tickets are only $5 USD to purchase tickets go to GFNTV.COM now using Mpesa, Mobile Money all major US credit cards. Mobile money and Mpesa are available in Kenya, The DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Lesotho, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.

About Shrucoin, Inc.

SHRUCOIN is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum Blockchain, tethered by several assets. There are 1 billion SHRUCOIN's available, a basket of cryptocurrency assets tethers each coin. The SHRUCOIN basket of cryptocurrency assets comprises 25% Bitcoins, 25% Ethereum, 25% Bitcoin SV and 25% Litecoin. The 1 billion tethered SHRUCOIN assets include: 1,000 Bitcoins, 1,000 Ethers, 1,000 BitcoinSVs, and 1,000 Litecoins.Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also use the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com.

For more information:
info@shrucoin.com

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651051/The-Countdown-Begins-9-Days-Until-the-Davido-Live-Global-Unity-Concert-Sponsored-by-Shrucoin-Cryptocurrency-Davido-King-of-Afro-Beats-Ask-2-Million-Fans-to-Support-His-Livestream-on-June-18th

Foto: Accesswire
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Countdown Begins: 9 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in ...
Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility
Athena Gold Closes CDN $500,000 First Tranche of Private Placement and Applies for Listing on the ...
Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And ...
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Bitfarms Provides Corporate Update
09.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Viermal am Allzeithoch gescheitert!
09.06.21
Wie der Trend Nachhaltigkeit dem Stromfresser Bitcoin schaden kann
09.06.21
Bitcoin als offizielles Zahlungsmittel & Aktien nur pure Zockerei?
09.06.21
Investview (''INVU'') Continues Leadership Team Investment and Announces the Appointment of Ralph R. Valvano as New Chief Financial Officer and Jayme McWidener as Chief Accounting Officer
09.06.21
Bitcoin – die Linie der Wahrheit?
09.06.21
Bitcoin – naht die Entscheidung?
09.06.21
Videoausblick: Bitcoin, Meme-Aktien, S&P 500 - was auffällt!
09.06.21
Tagesausblick: DAX: Rücksetzer voraus?
08.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Wall Street mit Achterbahnfahrt, Bitcoin auf Talfahrt!