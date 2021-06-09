 
checkAd

Magellan Rx Management Oncology Biosimilar Solution Delivers $40M+ in Annualized Savings for Early Adopter Health Plans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 12:30  |  62   |   |   

Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced annualized savings of over $40 million for five health plan customers who were early adopters of its oncology biosimilar medical benefit drug management solution. This comprehensive approach encourages the use of oncology therapeutic biosimilars over more expensive reference products, when clinically appropriate. Savings figures are expected to grow even further as more customers have adopted the program since its inception and the market shift to biosimilars accelerates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005124/en/

Magellan Rx Management (Grapic: Business Wire)

Magellan Rx Management (Grapic: Business Wire)

“Magellan Rx continues to be a market leader and disrupter in delivering leading-edge solutions for the evolving healthcare landscape, and our health plan partners are recognizing real savings through these programs while maintaining a high quality level of care for their members,” said Steve Cutts, PharmD, senior vice president and general manager, specialty, Magellan Rx Management. “We have been tracking the emergence of biosimilars and started to deliver biosimilar-first solutions as early as 2016. It’s our commitment to staying ahead of the trend that has made us a trusted partner in medical benefit management for nearly two decades.”

Health plan customers implemented the program, which focuses on promotion of biosimilars for three oncology products, on or before January 1, 2020. Most of the current savings were achieved with the first two products that had biosimilar availability (see graphic), and preliminary results with the third product are promising. According to Magellan Rx’s internal data, these biosimilars can cost payers up to 40% less than their respective reference brands.

“We knew we wanted to collaborate with a medical pharmacy expert,” said Carly Rodriguez, pharmacy director at Moda Health, a health plan that implemented the program with success. “We were looking for a partner that would do more than save our plan on rising specialty costs, but that would continue to support our members with Moda’s signature quality of care. In partnering with Magellan Rx, we know we have the right experts on our side and we anticipate expanding the program to additional biosimilar agents, as clinically appropriate.”

These positive results, after just one year, reflect the growing need for management programs that deliver lower cancer treatment costs for payers and patients while maintaining high standards of care. Magellan Rx develops cost-effective and leading-edge strategies for medical benefit drug management across several categories, offering flexible solutions that can also operate outside of the traditional payer-PBM relationship. Health plans can leverage the extensive clinical expertise and experience at Magellan Rx by delegating specialty and medical drug management services while retaining a separate PBM. Read more about Magellan Rx’s total specialty drug management solutions. To learn more about Magellan Rx Management’s history of biosimilar management, visit, Magellan Insights.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a next-generation pharmacy organization that is delivering meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Magellan Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magellan Rx Management Oncology Biosimilar Solution Delivers $40M+ in Annualized Savings for Early Adopter Health Plans Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced annualized savings of over $40 million for five health plan customers who were early adopters of its oncology biosimilar medical benefit drug management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.05.21
Magellan Rx Management’s Medical Pharmacy Trend Report Unlocks the Latest Trends and Emerging Strategies to Manage Rising Medical Benefit Specialty Drug Spend