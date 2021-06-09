 
checkAd

Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp., and ChargeLab, Inc. Enter a Partnership to Support the Launch of Scalable Electric Vehicle (EV) Smart Charging Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 12:30  |  76   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that the Company’s subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp., a leading-edge technology company (“Coolisys”), has executed a partnership agreement with ChargeLab, Inc. (“ChargeLab”) to design, build and publish cross-platform mobile experiences for residential and commercial end-users of TurnOnGreen EV chargers. TurnOnGreen, Inc., a recently established subsidiary of Coolisys, is dedicated to commercializing and launching its full service of electric vehicle supply equipment (“EVSE”) and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005428/en/

Under this agreement, ChargeLab will support Coolisys in the pre-production stage of the TurnOnGreen EV charging product by performing testing sessions to ensure and validate solid firmware compliance with the Open Charge Point Protocol (“OCPP”).

Mr. Kohn, President and CEO of Coolisys and TurnOnGreen, stated, “ChargeLab has proven experience in the development of custom member-facing applications and providing pre-launch manufacturing support to ensure compatibility with existing platforms at launch for top tier EVSE manufacturers. We are excited to engage in this partnership and feel confident ChargeLab’s support will allow us to launch a cross-platform mobile experience compliant with industry standards for our residential and commercial customers.” Mr. Kohn continued, “The main objectives of the agreement with ChargeLab are:

  • to develop a branded app providing a cross-platform mobile and web experience that allows residential and commercial end-users to interact with TurnOnGreen EV chargers; and
  • to test and validate the onboard firmware uses in TurnOnGreen’s commercial EVSE to assure full compliance with the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) standard before ramping-up to mass production.”

Zak Lefevre, Chief Executive Officer of ChargeLab stated, “Our experience supporting leading manufacturers with their go-to-market efforts allows them to rapidly enter the market with a high-quality, full-service offering. We share in TurnOnGreen’s passion to commercialize an innovative portfolio of EVSE products in the rapidly growing EV marketplace.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp., and ChargeLab, Inc. Enter a Partnership to Support the Launch of Scalable Electric Vehicle (EV) Smart Charging Solutions Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that the Company’s subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp., a leading-edge technology company (“Coolisys”), has executed a partnership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...