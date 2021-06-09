Positive Updated Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project
TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE
American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), announces that it has received
updated and highly favourable metallurgical test results from the sulphide component of the Buckreef Gold Mine (Buckreef Gold) mineral resource.
As previously disclosed, SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) was retained to complete initial metallurgical test work at their Lakefield, Ontario facility on the sulphide component of the mineral resource, this work is now complete. As part of the study, three diamond core samples taken from the fresh rock (‘sulphide’ mineral resource) of the Buckreef Gold deposit (see figure on the subsequent page) were submitted to SGS for the study.
SGS will now be commissioned to undertake the metallurgical variability phase for Buckreef Gold which will encompass the first 5-7 years of production from the sulphide operation at Buckreef Gold. SGS has reviewed the information in the press release.
Study Highlights (Based on Samples Submitted)
- The following intercepts and gold recoveries have been confirmed in the report:
- MC01: 0.54 g/t Au over 78.88m – 94.1%
- MC02: 19.4 g/t Au over 27.99m – 95.4%
- MC03: 1.71 g/t Au over 52.53m – 85.3%
- A straightforward flowsheet consisting of:
- Primary grinding to P80 = ~100-150 µm
- Rougher flotation
- Regrind of the rougher concentrate to ~15-20 µm (P80)
- Cyanide leaching of the reground flotation concentrate.
- Cyanide leaching of the flotation tailing
- No preg-robbing activity was detected
- No refractory association of gold with arsenic sulphide was detected
- Clean tailings, high probability of mine tailings not being acid generating
- Further opportunities to improve gold extraction from MC03 have been identified through diagnostic leach testing
Mr. Stephen Mullowney, CEO (TanGold) commented, “The final initial metallurgical report confirms and adds to the positive metallurgical findings disclosed in February. We were very pleased with the recommended straightforward flowsheet and the fact that the samples tested did not exhibit any preg-robbing or other refractory characteristics. The samples were also not acid generating, confirming our approach of dry stack tailings going forward, which is much more environmentally friendly versus wet tailings. We look forward to working with SGS on variability testing for the sulphide feasibility study.”
