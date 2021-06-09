Positive Updated Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), announces that it has received updated and highly favourable metallurgical test results from the sulphide component of the Buckreef Gold Mine (Buckreef Gold) mineral resource.



As previously disclosed, SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) was retained to complete initial metallurgical test work at their Lakefield, Ontario facility on the sulphide component of the mineral resource, this work is now complete. As part of the study, three diamond core samples taken from the fresh rock (‘sulphide’ mineral resource) of the Buckreef Gold deposit (see figure on the subsequent page) were submitted to SGS for the study.