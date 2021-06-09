 
checkAd

Positive Updated Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 12:30  |  93   |   |   

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), announces that it has received updated and highly favourable metallurgical test results from the sulphide component of the Buckreef Gold Mine (Buckreef Gold) mineral resource.

As previously disclosed, SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) was retained to complete initial metallurgical test work at their Lakefield, Ontario facility on the sulphide component of the mineral resource, this work is now complete. As part of the study, three diamond core samples taken from the fresh rock (‘sulphide’ mineral resource) of the Buckreef Gold deposit (see figure on the subsequent page) were submitted to SGS for the study.

SGS will now be commissioned to undertake the metallurgical variability phase for Buckreef Gold which will encompass the first 5-7 years of production from the sulphide operation at Buckreef Gold. SGS has reviewed the information in the press release.

Study Highlights (Based on Samples Submitted)

  • The following intercepts and gold recoveries have been confirmed in the report:
    • MC01: 0.54 g/t Au over 78.88m – 94.1%
    • MC02: 19.4 g/t Au over 27.99m – 95.4%
    • MC03: 1.71 g/t Au over 52.53m – 85.3%
  • A straightforward flowsheet consisting of:
    • Primary grinding to P80 = ~100-150 µm
    • Rougher flotation
    • Regrind of the rougher concentrate to ~15-20 µm (P80)
    • Cyanide leaching of the reground flotation concentrate.
    • Cyanide leaching of the flotation tailing
  • No preg-robbing activity was detected
  • No refractory association of gold with arsenic sulphide was detected
  • Clean tailings, high probability of mine tailings not being acid generating
  • Further opportunities to improve gold extraction from MC03 have been identified through diagnostic leach testing

Mr. Stephen Mullowney, CEO (TanGold) commented, “The final initial metallurgical report confirms and adds to the positive metallurgical findings disclosed in February. We were very pleased with the recommended straightforward flowsheet and the fact that the samples tested did not exhibit any preg-robbing or other refractory characteristics. The samples were also not acid generating, confirming our approach of dry stack tailings going forward, which is much more environmentally friendly versus wet tailings. We look forward to working with SGS on variability testing for the sulphide feasibility study.”

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Positive Updated Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
09.06.21
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its Flagship Kobada Mine
09.06.21
NewAge, Inc. Honored as Winners at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards For Direct-To-Consumer Marketing
09.06.21
Thesis Gold Announces Proposed Overnight Marketed Public Offering to Raise Up to $12,000,000
09.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Viermal am Allzeithoch gescheitert!
09.06.21
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
09.06.21
goldinvest.de: Sitka Gold eröffnet Sommersaison auf dem RC-Goldprojekt im Yukon
09.06.21
79North Discovers Additional Gold at the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname
09.06.21
Trends bei der Goldpolitik der Zentralbanken
09.06.21
Metallic Minerals: Spannender Explorationssommer im Yukon eingeläutet