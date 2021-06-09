 
UnitedHealth Group Provides Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) provided updates on its 2021 annual shareholder meeting and actions by its Board of Directors at its regular quarterly meeting.

  • Shareholders elected all those nominated to the Board: Richard T. Burke, Timothy P. Flynn, Stephen J. Hemsley, Michele J. Hooper, F. William McNabb III, Valerie C. Montgomery Rice, M.D., John H. Noseworthy, M.D., Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D. and Andrew Witty. UnitedHealth Group directors stand for election annually.
  • Shareholders also:
    • Approved the advisory resolution on the Company’s executive compensation.
    • Ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
    • Approved the Company’s 1993 Employee Stock Purchase Plan Amendment.
    • Voted against a shareholder proposal to reduce the share ownership threshold for calling a special meeting of shareholders.
  • At its meeting, the Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.45 per share, to be paid June 29, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 21, 2021.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

