SQZ Biotechnologies Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) Program Induces Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance in Preclinical Models Demonstrating Potential for Broad Applicability Across Autoimmune Diseases
SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, is presenting preclinical results from the company’s Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) program demonstrating that its engineered TACs can drive antigen-specific immune tolerance through key mechanisms relevant to many complex autoimmune diseases. In models of Type 1 diabetes (T1D), SQZ TACs were able to delete antigen-specific T cells, without causing non-specific immune suppression, ultimately preventing hyperglycemia. Importantly, SQZ TACs increased antigen-specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) that exerted potent bystander suppression, showing the ability to suppress pathogenic T cells with different autoantigen specificities. Together, these results suggest that SQZ TACs are a versatile platform for inducing antigen-specific immune tolerance. The data will be presented on Thursday at the 2021 Federation of Clinical Immunology Sciences (FOCIS) annual meeting.
“The holy grail for effectively treating autoimmune diseases is the ability to precisely target autoreactive T cells without inducing broad immunosuppression,” said Howard Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at SQZ Biotechnologies. “We are very excited to see our TACs induce multiple mechanisms of antigen-specific tolerance with long lasting effects. We believe the ability of our TACs to increase regulatory T cells capable of bystander suppression may enable the development of differentiated therapies for complex autoimmune diseases.”
Critical to the development of tolerogenic therapies for many autoimmune diseases is the ability to regulate both autoreactive CD4 (helper) T cells and CD8 (killer) T cells, which are often involved in the attack seen on healthy cells in autoimmune diseases. These preclinical studies tested SQZ TACs in multiple models of T1D.
Major Findings from Autoimmune Disease Models:
- Disease Suppression: Engineered TACs significantly delayed onset of disease to a median of 65 days compared to 8 days in controls of a T1D model driven by pathogenic CD4 T cells. All doses were administered within the first 4 days of disease induction. In another T1D model where disease was driven by pathogenic CD8 T cells, the TACs prevented onset of T1D for all animals. All doses were administered within the first 2 days of disease induction.
- Reduction of Disease Driving T Cells: TACs reduced frequency of disease driving CD4 T cells in the pancreas 5-fold and decreased the secretion of proinflammatory cytokine interferon gamma – a major driver of disease in this model – by 126-fold. The engineered TACs also reduced disease driving CD8 T cells in the pancreas by 60-fold and decreased secretion of proinflammatory cytokine interferon gamma by 375-fold. In addition, there was a nearly 4-fold increase in antigen-specific apoptotic CD8 T cells in the pancreas.
- Increase in Regulatory T Cells: In the T1D model driven by pathogenic CD4 T cells, antigen-specific Tregs in the pancreas increased by approximately 5-fold and the suppressor cytokine IL-10 by about 6-fold.
- Bystander Suppression: In a model where both pathogenic CD4 and CD8 T cells were present, treatment with TACs encapsulating CD4 antigen alone increased frequency of antigen-specific Tregs by 3.5-fold, reduced the number of CD8 T cells of a different autoantigen specificity by 10-fold, and decreased interferon gamma secretion by 9-fold – displaying strong bystander suppression.
These robust preclinical data demonstrate that SQZ TACs can restore T cell tolerance to self-antigens through multiple mechanisms and highlight the broad potential of the SQZ platform to enable antigen-specific immunotherapies for complex autoimmune disease.
0 Kommentare