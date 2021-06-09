SQZ Biotechnologies Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) Program Induces Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance in Preclinical Models Demonstrating Potential for Broad Applicability Across Autoimmune Diseases

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, is presenting preclinical results from the company’s Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) program demonstrating that its engineered TACs can drive antigen-specific immune tolerance through key mechanisms relevant to many complex autoimmune diseases. In models of Type 1 diabetes (T1D), SQZ TACs were able to delete antigen-specific T cells, without causing non-specific immune suppression, ultimately preventing hyperglycemia. Importantly, SQZ TACs increased antigen-specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) that exerted potent bystander suppression, showing the ability to suppress pathogenic T cells with different autoantigen specificities. Together, these results suggest that SQZ TACs are a versatile platform for inducing antigen-specific immune tolerance. The data will be presented on Thursday at the 2021 Federation of Clinical Immunology Sciences (FOCIS) annual meeting.

“The holy grail for effectively treating autoimmune diseases is the ability to precisely target autoreactive T cells without inducing broad immunosuppression,” said Howard Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at SQZ Biotechnologies. “We are very excited to see our TACs induce multiple mechanisms of antigen-specific tolerance with long lasting effects. We believe the ability of our TACs to increase regulatory T cells capable of bystander suppression may enable the development of differentiated therapies for complex autoimmune diseases.”