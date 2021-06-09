 
checkAd

SQZ Biotechnologies Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) Program Induces Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance in Preclinical Models Demonstrating Potential for Broad Applicability Across Autoimmune Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 12:45  |  55   |   |   

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, is presenting preclinical results from the company’s Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) program demonstrating that its engineered TACs can drive antigen-specific immune tolerance through key mechanisms relevant to many complex autoimmune diseases. In models of Type 1 diabetes (T1D), SQZ TACs were able to delete antigen-specific T cells, without causing non-specific immune suppression, ultimately preventing hyperglycemia. Importantly, SQZ TACs increased antigen-specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) that exerted potent bystander suppression, showing the ability to suppress pathogenic T cells with different autoantigen specificities. Together, these results suggest that SQZ TACs are a versatile platform for inducing antigen-specific immune tolerance. The data will be presented on Thursday at the 2021 Federation of Clinical Immunology Sciences (FOCIS) annual meeting.

“The holy grail for effectively treating autoimmune diseases is the ability to precisely target autoreactive T cells without inducing broad immunosuppression,” said Howard Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at SQZ Biotechnologies. “We are very excited to see our TACs induce multiple mechanisms of antigen-specific tolerance with long lasting effects. We believe the ability of our TACs to increase regulatory T cells capable of bystander suppression may enable the development of differentiated therapies for complex autoimmune diseases.”

Critical to the development of tolerogenic therapies for many autoimmune diseases is the ability to regulate both autoreactive CD4 (helper) T cells and CD8 (killer) T cells, which are often involved in the attack seen on healthy cells in autoimmune diseases. These preclinical studies tested SQZ TACs in multiple models of T1D.

Major Findings from Autoimmune Disease Models:

  • Disease Suppression: Engineered TACs significantly delayed onset of disease to a median of 65 days compared to 8 days in controls of a T1D model driven by pathogenic CD4 T cells. All doses were administered within the first 4 days of disease induction. In another T1D model where disease was driven by pathogenic CD8 T cells, the TACs prevented onset of T1D for all animals. All doses were administered within the first 2 days of disease induction.
  • Reduction of Disease Driving T Cells: TACs reduced frequency of disease driving CD4 T cells in the pancreas 5-fold and decreased the secretion of proinflammatory cytokine interferon gamma – a major driver of disease in this model – by 126-fold. The engineered TACs also reduced disease driving CD8 T cells in the pancreas by 60-fold and decreased secretion of proinflammatory cytokine interferon gamma by 375-fold. In addition, there was a nearly 4-fold increase in antigen-specific apoptotic CD8 T cells in the pancreas.
  • Increase in Regulatory T Cells: In the T1D model driven by pathogenic CD4 T cells, antigen-specific Tregs in the pancreas increased by approximately 5-fold and the suppressor cytokine IL-10 by about 6-fold.
  • Bystander Suppression: In a model where both pathogenic CD4 and CD8 T cells were present, treatment with TACs encapsulating CD4 antigen alone increased frequency of antigen-specific Tregs by 3.5-fold, reduced the number of CD8 T cells of a different autoantigen specificity by 10-fold, and decreased interferon gamma secretion by 9-fold – displaying strong bystander suppression.

These robust preclinical data demonstrate that SQZ TACs can restore T cell tolerance to self-antigens through multiple mechanisms and highlight the broad potential of the SQZ platform to enable antigen-specific immunotherapies for complex autoimmune disease.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SQZ Biotechnologies Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) Program Induces Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance in Preclinical Models Demonstrating Potential for Broad Applicability Across Autoimmune Diseases SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, is presenting preclinical results from the company’s Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) program demonstrating that its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...