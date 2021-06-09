 
Tyson Foods Targets 2050 to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions

In conjunction with the release of the 2020 Sustainability Progress Report, the global protein company raises the bar for action

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), a leading global protein company, today announced its ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its global operations and supply chain by 2050, including scopes 1, 2 and 3. As the first U.S.-based protein company to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), this ambition, in conjunction with the release of the company’s fiscal year 2020 (FY20) Sustainability Progress Report, underscores the company’s commitment to help combat the urgency of the growing climate change crisis.

“At Tyson Foods, we believe progress requires accountability and transparency and we are proud to exemplify that as we work to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said John R. Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “As the first U.S.-based protein company in the food and beverage sector to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, we hope to continue to push the industry as a leader and remain committed to making a positive impact on our planet, with our team members, consumers and customers, and in the communities we serve.”

The move to net zero is an expansion of the company’s current science-based target of achieving a 30% GHG emissions reduction by 2030, which is aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 2.0℃. As a global organization with 239 facilities and 139,000 employees worldwide, achieving net zero emissions is a large undertaking which will look at emissions tied to direct global operations, energy sources and throughout the company's supply chain. Requiring a collective effort from every team member in addition to external stakeholders, key areas the company will be prioritizing to meet this goal include:

  • Updating the baseline for emissions to align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5℃, consistent with the Paris Agreement, by the end of 2023.
  • Establishing a pathway to using 50% renewable energy across its domestic operations by 2030.
  • Completing initial land stewardship target of engaging 2-million feed acres and expanding the total acres by 2025, including a total target of 100% of feed purchased by 2030.
  • Expanding the company’s current 5-million-acre grazing lands target for sustainable beef production practices by 2025.
  • Continuing work to eliminate deforestation risk throughout its global supply chain by 2030.
  • Supporting climate action policies through advocacy groups such as the Net Zero Business Alliance.

“We believe what good food can do for people and the planet is powerful. Our net zero ambition is another important step in our work toward realizing our aspiration to become the most transparent and sustainable food company in the world,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and CEO. “Partnership and collaboration will be critical to our efforts, and we look forward to working with our customers, supply chain partners, and other stakeholders to achieve net zero.”

