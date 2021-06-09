Tyson Foods Targets 2050 to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions

In conjunction with the release of the 2020 Sustainability Progress Report, the global protein company raises the bar for action

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), a leading global protein company, today announced its ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its global operations and supply chain by 2050, including scopes 1, 2 and 3. As the first U.S.-based protein company to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), this ambition, in conjunction with the release of the company’s fiscal year 2020 (FY20) Sustainability Progress Report, underscores the company’s commitment to help combat the urgency of the growing climate change crisis.



“At Tyson Foods, we believe progress requires accountability and transparency and we are proud to exemplify that as we work to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said John R. Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “As the first U.S.-based protein company in the food and beverage sector to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, we hope to continue to push the industry as a leader and remain committed to making a positive impact on our planet, with our team members, consumers and customers, and in the communities we serve.”