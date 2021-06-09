 
Sativa Wellness Group Announces the Research Paper Published on the Effects of Cannabinoids on Lung Inflammation

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 13:01  |  101   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its its collaboration with King's College London, investigating the potential therapeutic …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its its collaboration with King's College London, investigating the potential therapeutic use of cannabinoids for the treatment of respiratory diseases, a research paper including the results of part of this research has been published.

The primary purpose of this study was to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of two of the non-psychotropic cannabinoids, cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) alone and in combination, in a model of pulmonary inflammation. The results of the work suggest that the cannabinoids CBD and CBG in combination have significant anti-inflammatory activity in the lung.

The work undertaken builds on previous research that suggests cannabinoids are promising potential treatments for inflammatory diseases. Another important part of the research identified that the formulation for administering cannabinoids is critically important to obtain efficacy and highlights the importance of choosing an appropriate formulation to obtain optimal benefit from administering cannabinoids.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "We have actively supported research now for over 2 years to identify the therapeutic benefits cannabinoids can have on medical conditions. Research is something we as a company believe is essential to inform the public and we are delighted to have seen such positive results identified. Sativa Group will continue to invest in scientific research to ensure that the cannabinoid products it develops under ‘Goodbody Botanicals' and 'Goodbody Store', deliver the appropriate benefits"

The full research paper can be found at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S109455392100059 ...

Background

On 2 April 2019, Sativa Investments PLC announced that it had entered into a research agreement with King's College London ('the College') to research the impact of cannabinoids on inflammation and respiratory diseases. Sativa Wellness sponsored the study as part of the research agreement with the College.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells
Chief Executive Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Anne Tew
Chief Financial Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

