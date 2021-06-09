Lexaria Provides Progress Report on Six R&D Programs

All studies are using DehydraTECH™ 2.0 formulations for multiple market applications, including antivirals, hypertension, NSAIDs and oral nicotineThese studies are part of Lexaria's 2021 applied R&D program intended to enable opportunities for …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides this progress report on several studies within its 2021 applied research and development (R&D) program. Other studies actively underway and planned will be reported on separately.

VIRAL-A20-2 - A tolerability and pharmacokinetic or "PK" study in animals using antiviral drugs remdesivir and ebastine.

Animal dosing and all in-life procedures and sample analyses have been completed. Data analyses is underway with a view to reporting soon. There were 4 groups of 10 animals dosed to determine if DehydraTECH-enhanced remdesivir and ebastine were well tolerated and enabled improved overall quantity of drug delivery ("Area Under the Curve", or "AUC") relative to non-enhanced controls as Lexaria has successfully evidenced for other antiviral drugs. Lexaria hopes to build on recently announced positive findings from its VIRAL-C21-3 study that evidenced effective inhibition of the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus using these DehydraTECH-enhanced compounds in an in vitro screening assay.

VIRAL-A20-3 - An additional tolerability and PK study in animals evaluating AUC for 3 other antiviral drugs.

Animal dosing and all in-life procedures have been completed, and sample analyses is ongoing. There were 6 groups of 10 animals dosed in this study examining tolerability and quantity of drug delivery for 3 other antiviral drugs of interest with potential utility against the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus. This study is expected to generate reportable results during July or August.

VIRAL-MC21-1 - A molecular characterization ("MC") study being performed by Canada's National Research Council.

In this study, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") and Liquid Chromatography-High Resolution Mass Spectrometry ("LC-HRMS") are being applied to 5 DehydraTECH-enhanced antiviral drug formulations currently being investigated by the Company in studies VIRAL-A20-2 and VIRAL-A20-3. Molecular characterization is an important step in determining whether Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology alters the underlying drugs to a degree significant enough to result in formation of a covalently bonded new molecular entity ("NME"). NMEs are generally subjected to more involved regulatory examination and approval processes than non-NMEs. Lexaria has previously reported findings evidencing that NME formation did not occur following DehydraTECH formulation with other substances of interest such as nicotine and cannabidiol ("CBD"). Results from this work are expected to be reported ahead of schedule, by the first half of July.