 
checkAd

Lexaria Provides Progress Report on Six R&D Programs

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  91   |   |   

All studies are using DehydraTECH™ 2.0 formulations for multiple market applications, including antivirals, hypertension, NSAIDs and oral nicotineThese studies are part of Lexaria's 2021 applied R&D program intended to enable opportunities for …

  • All studies are using DehydraTECH™ 2.0 formulations for multiple market applications, including antivirals, hypertension, NSAIDs and oral nicotine
  • These studies are part of Lexaria's 2021 applied R&D program intended to enable opportunities for strategic partnerships

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides this progress report on several studies within its 2021 applied research and development (R&D) program. Other studies actively underway and planned will be reported on separately.

VIRAL-A20-2 - A tolerability and pharmacokinetic or "PK" study in animals using antiviral drugs remdesivir and ebastine.
Animal dosing and all in-life procedures and sample analyses have been completed. Data analyses is underway with a view to reporting soon. There were 4 groups of 10 animals dosed to determine if DehydraTECH-enhanced remdesivir and ebastine were well tolerated and enabled improved overall quantity of drug delivery ("Area Under the Curve", or "AUC") relative to non-enhanced controls as Lexaria has successfully evidenced for other antiviral drugs. Lexaria hopes to build on recently announced positive findings from its VIRAL-C21-3 study that evidenced effective inhibition of the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus using these DehydraTECH-enhanced compounds in an in vitro screening assay.

VIRAL-A20-3 - An additional tolerability and PK study in animals evaluating AUC for 3 other antiviral drugs.
Animal dosing and all in-life procedures have been completed, and sample analyses is ongoing. There were 6 groups of 10 animals dosed in this study examining tolerability and quantity of drug delivery for 3 other antiviral drugs of interest with potential utility against the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus. This study is expected to generate reportable results during July or August.

VIRAL-MC21-1 - A molecular characterization ("MC") study being performed by Canada's National Research Council.
In this study, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") and Liquid Chromatography-High Resolution Mass Spectrometry ("LC-HRMS") are being applied to 5 DehydraTECH-enhanced antiviral drug formulations currently being investigated by the Company in studies VIRAL-A20-2 and VIRAL-A20-3. Molecular characterization is an important step in determining whether Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology alters the underlying drugs to a degree significant enough to result in formation of a covalently bonded new molecular entity ("NME"). NMEs are generally subjected to more involved regulatory examination and approval processes than non-NMEs. Lexaria has previously reported findings evidencing that NME formation did not occur following DehydraTECH formulation with other substances of interest such as nicotine and cannabidiol ("CBD"). Results from this work are expected to be reported ahead of schedule, by the first half of July.

Seite 1 von 5


Lexaria Bioscience Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexaria Provides Progress Report on Six R&D Programs All studies are using DehydraTECH™ 2.0 formulations for multiple market applications, including antivirals, hypertension, NSAIDs and oral nicotineThese studies are part of Lexaria's 2021 applied R&D program intended to enable opportunities for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in ...
Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility
Athena Gold Closes CDN $500,000 First Tranche of Private Placement and Applies for Listing on the ...
Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And ...
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Lexaria Issues Progress Report on First Human Clinical Study of 2021, HYPER-H21-1
03.06.21
Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM)-Enabled Remdesivir and Ebastine Effectively Inhibit the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Virus