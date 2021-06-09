Aprimo Introduces Actionable Marketing Calendar to Help Brands Get a Comprehensive View into All Planned, In-Flight, and In-Market Campaigns

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprimo, a global leader in digital asset management (DAM) and work management solutions, today announced a new marketing calendar that brings broader functionality and additional capabilities to its content operations platform. The Aprimo Marketing Calendar adds an actionable, flexible layer to its work management solution, providing marketers a single, comprehensive view of all projects in production, in flight, and in market.

"Aprimo's new Marketing Calendar is a game-changer, not only does it provide marketers the visibility to see all in-flight and in-market campaigns, but it also allows them to take action," said Bruce Howard, Aprimo Practice Director at EMMsphere. "We're thrilled that our partner Aprimo is taking the mundane work out of marketing and instead letting marketers now focus on what they do best: creating exceptional customer experiences. EMMsphere, a partner for 18 years, continues to look forward to future innovations from Aprimo."

In the digital age, managing entire marketing organizations has become both more important and more challenging than in the past. Larger teams that are distributed all over the globe—especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic—require a means for those teams to execute complex marketing plans across channels and localities and to stay on deadline.

"Marketers kind of need a superpower to actually deliver the awesome content experiences that customers these days are expecting to see," said Anjali Yakkundi, Vice President of Product Marketing at Aprimo. "Aprimo Marketing Calendar gives marketers X-ray vision - they're now able to see current and upcoming projects, resource assignments, and relevant details about each project, along with parties responsible for delivery, timing, and other key metadata. Marketers can also make changes to projects on the fly, such as reassigning team members and moving dates, directly from the calendar."

According to the most recent State of the Connected Customer report from Salesforce, 84% of customers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products and services. In order to deliver on those extraordinary expectations, marketing organizations need tools like Aprimo Marketing Calendar that enable collaboration across distributed teams. Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer at Aprimo, says this new offering gives marketers in any industry the flexibility, power, and transparency they need to get their best marketing campaigns out the door and to report on results regardless of the size of their company. "It's not only global companies being challenged to create intimate, personalized experiences for their customers. Creating great content at scale is the gold standard for businesses of all sizes, and they need to localize those experiences for particular markets, and do it all without burning out their teams. Our calendar tool makes all of that easier."

Aprimo Marketing Calendar is the first of several upcoming releases from Aprimo this year, each of them aimed at giving users more flexibility over their marketing and content operations. "It's an exciting year for Aprimo. Calendar and other product developments on our roadmap will continue to improve what is already a market-leading content operations solution," said Aprimo CEO, Erik Huddleston. "We can't wait to share them with you."

Aprimo is an industry-leader in digital asset management and work management solutions. Its content operations platform provides organizations with a single source of truth to optimize the way they plan, develop, organize, govern, and deliver exceptional brand experiences at scale.

