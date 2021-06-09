Castle Biosciences Announces Receipt of New York Laboratory Permit

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health for its DecisionDx-SCC test. DecisionDx-SCC is Castle’s gene expression profile (GEP) test designed to use a patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors. Previous studies have demonstrated that the test is a significant, independent predictor of risk compared to existing traditional clinical and pathologic staging systems.

Being a permitted laboratory in the state of New York allows patients in that state to access the Company’s molecular diagnostic tests, designed to provide actionable molecular information to inform patient care decisions. The Company has previously received approvals in the state of New York for its other genomic tests, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM and DecisionDx-PRAME, as well as its next generation sequencing panels, DecisionDx-CMSeq and DecisionDx-UMSeq.