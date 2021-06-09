 
Castle Biosciences Announces Receipt of New York Laboratory Permit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health for its DecisionDx-SCC test. DecisionDx-SCC is Castle’s gene expression profile (GEP) test designed to use a patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors. Previous studies have demonstrated that the test is a significant, independent predictor of risk compared to existing traditional clinical and pathologic staging systems.

Being a permitted laboratory in the state of New York allows patients in that state to access the Company’s molecular diagnostic tests, designed to provide actionable molecular information to inform patient care decisions. The Company has previously received approvals in the state of New York for its other genomic tests, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM and DecisionDx-PRAME, as well as its next generation sequencing panels, DecisionDx-CMSeq and DecisionDx-UMSeq.

“With the expansion of our New York Clinical Laboratory Permit to include our DecisionDx-SCC test, patients in New York will now have access to personalized genomic information, which physicians can use to make more informed choices for patients’ treatment and follow-up care,” said Kristen Oelschlager, chief operating officer of Castle Biosciences. “The approval process in New York is rigorous and includes both a physical laboratory inspection and an extensive review of the test’s validation data. This approval reflects our continued commitment to the highest standards in laboratory medicine.”

“As we continue to grow our suite of genomic tests addressing dermatologic conditions with high clinical need, each milestone is important in the advancement of patient care, including our recent accreditation for the DecisionDx-SCC test in the state of New York,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are proud that our DecisionDx-SCC test is now available for more patients with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) to help guide their overall risk assessment and disease management decisions.”

