 
checkAd

ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 13:15  |  78   |   |   

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that abstracts on camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) and ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) have been selected for presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), which is being held virtually June 18-22, 2021.

“We are pleased that preliminary results from our ongoing pivotal Phase 2 trial of Cami as a single agent for patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma have been selected for an oral presentation at ICML,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “We also look forward to sharing evolving data on ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) as a monotherapy and in combination for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients in need of new treatment options.”

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Camidanlumab Tesirine Efficacy and Safety in an Open-label, Multicenter, Phase 2 Study of Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (R/R cHL)
Session: Hodgkin Lymphoma
Date/Time: June 22, 2021, 14:45-16:15 CEST
Presenter: Pier Luigi Zinzani, MD, PhD, IRCCS Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria di Bologna Istituto di Ematologia "Seràgnoli", and Dipartimento di Medicina Specialistica, Diagnostica e Sperimentale Università di Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Abstract Number: 075

Poster Presentation Details

Title: LOTIS 2 Follow-up Analysis: Updated Results from a Phase 2 Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine in Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
Track: Aggressive NHL
Date/Time: June 18, 2021, 9:00 CEST
Presenter: Pier Luigi Zinzani, MD, PhD, IRCCS Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria di Bologna Istituto di Ematologia "Seràgnoli", and Dipartimento di Medicina Specialistica, Diagnostica e Sperimentale Università di Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Poster Number: 177

Title: A Phase 2 Randomized Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine (Lonca) Versus (Vs) Idelalisib in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) - LOTIS-6
Track: Ongoing Trials
Date/Time: June 18, 2021, 9:00 CEST
Presenter: Carmelo Carlo-Stella, MD, Department of Oncology and Hematology, Humanitas Clinical and Research Center – IRCCS, and Humanitas University, Rozzano, Milano, Italy
Poster Number: 264

Title: Phase 3 Randomized Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine plus Rituximab versus Immunochemotherapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma - LOTIS-5

Seite 1 von 3
ADC Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that abstracts on camidanlumab tesirine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
ADC Therapeutics kündigt Präsentationen auf der 16. jährlichen International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma an
05.06.21
ADC Therapeutics präsentiert aktualisierte klinische Daten auf der ASCO-Jahrestagung 2021
04.06.21
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Clinical Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
27.05.21
ADC Therapeutics referiert auf der Virtual Healthcare Conference von Jefferies
27.05.21
ADC Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
27.05.21
ADC Therapeutics meldet Online-Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse der Phase-1-Studie zu Camidanlumab-Tesirin in der Fachzeitschrift The Lancet Haematology
26.05.21
ADC Therapeutics Announces Online Publication of Camidanlumab Tesirine Phase 1 Results in The Lancet Haematology
20.05.21
ADC Therapeutics kündigt Vorträge beim ASCO Annual Meeting 2021 an
20.05.21
ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
17.05.21
ADC Therapeutics gibt Erhalt der zweiten Auszahlung der Wandelanleihenfazilität mit Deerfield in Höhe von 50 Millionen US-Dollar bekannt