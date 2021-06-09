ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma
ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that abstracts on camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) and ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) have been selected for presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), which is being held virtually June 18-22, 2021.
“We are pleased that preliminary results from our ongoing pivotal Phase 2 trial of Cami as a single agent for patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma have been selected for an oral presentation at ICML,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “We also look forward to sharing evolving data on ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) as a monotherapy and in combination for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients in need of new treatment options.”
Oral Presentation Details
Title: Camidanlumab Tesirine Efficacy and Safety in an Open-label, Multicenter, Phase 2 Study of Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (R/R cHL)
Session: Hodgkin Lymphoma
Date/Time: June 22, 2021, 14:45-16:15 CEST
Presenter: Pier Luigi Zinzani, MD, PhD, IRCCS Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria di Bologna Istituto di Ematologia "Seràgnoli", and Dipartimento di Medicina Specialistica, Diagnostica e Sperimentale Università di Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Abstract Number: 075
Poster Presentation Details
Title: LOTIS 2 Follow-up Analysis: Updated Results from a Phase 2 Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine in Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
Track: Aggressive NHL
Date/Time: June 18, 2021, 9:00 CEST
Presenter: Pier Luigi Zinzani, MD, PhD, IRCCS Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria di Bologna Istituto di Ematologia "Seràgnoli", and Dipartimento di Medicina Specialistica, Diagnostica e Sperimentale Università di Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Poster Number: 177
Title: A Phase 2 Randomized Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine (Lonca) Versus (Vs) Idelalisib in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) - LOTIS-6
Track: Ongoing Trials
Date/Time: June 18, 2021, 9:00 CEST
Presenter: Carmelo Carlo-Stella, MD, Department of Oncology and Hematology, Humanitas Clinical and Research Center – IRCCS, and Humanitas University, Rozzano, Milano, Italy
Poster Number: 264
Title: Phase 3 Randomized Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine plus Rituximab versus Immunochemotherapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma - LOTIS-5
