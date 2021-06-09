ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that abstracts on camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) and ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) have been selected for presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), which is being held virtually June 18-22, 2021.

“We are pleased that preliminary results from our ongoing pivotal Phase 2 trial of Cami as a single agent for patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma have been selected for an oral presentation at ICML,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “We also look forward to sharing evolving data on ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) as a monotherapy and in combination for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients in need of new treatment options.”