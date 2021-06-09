 
checkAd

Shoreline Biosciences and BeiGene Announce Strategic Worldwide Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Genetically Modified Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  63   |   |   

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, and BeiGene, Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company, today announced an exclusive worldwide strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize a portfolio of NK-based cell therapeutics with Shoreline’s iPSC NK cell technology and BeiGene’s research and clinical development capabilities for different malignancies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005187/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“BeiGene is a globally recognized biotechnology leader, and we are thrilled to announce our collaboration today,” said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline Chairman & CEO. “We look forward to combining our iPSC NK cells with BeiGene’s discovery and clinical development expertise as the parties work to accelerate the development of the next generation of cell therapies for patients around the world.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Shoreline will receive an upfront cash payment of $45 million from BeiGene and will be eligible to receive additional R&D funding, milestone payments and royalties based upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. In the multi-target collaboration, the companies have agreed to work jointly to develop cell therapies for four designated therapeutic targets, with an option to expand the collaboration at a future date. Clinical development will be led by BeiGene globally, with Shoreline responsible for clinical manufacturing. BeiGene will have commercial rights globally, with Shoreline having an option to retain U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights for two targets. In connection with the agreement, BeiGene has an option to acquire an equity stake in Shoreline in its next round of equity financing, subject to specified conditions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Shoreline as BeiGene looks to expand our pipeline of transformative medicines from small molecule and antibody therapeutics to off-the-shelf cell therapies, a compelling area of research that has been primarily out of reach for many of the world’s patients,” said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of BeiGene. “We look forward to collaborating with Shoreline, a leading company in developing iPSC-derived allogeneic cell therapies, as we combine our protein engineering technologies with Shoreline’s standardized NK cell therapy technology. We are hopeful that this combination, along with our clinical development expertise for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies, will bring cell therapies to more patients who need them.”

Seite 1 von 3
BeiGene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shoreline Biosciences and BeiGene Announce Strategic Worldwide Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Genetically Modified Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair-Deficient (dMMR) Solid Tumors
04.06.21
BeiGene Presents Clinical Data from Two Phase 2 Trials of Pamiparib at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
04.06.21
BeiGene Presents Clinical Data from Two Pivotal Trials of Tislelizumab at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
01.06.21
BeiGene Announces First Presentation of the Phase 3 ALPINE Trial Comparing BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) to Ibrutinib in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia to Be Featured in Presidential Symposium at EHA2021
21.05.21
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 Trial of Tislelizumab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Cancer
19.05.21
BeiGene to Showcase Broad Clinical Portfolio at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
19.05.21
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Supplemental New Drug Application for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) in Marginal Zone Lymphoma
12.05.21
BeiGene Highlights Progress in Hematology at EHA2021 Virtual Congress