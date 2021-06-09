IMV Announces Appointment of Jeremy R. Graff, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer And Addition of Clinical Advisor

“We are thrilled to add a seasoned scientist and industry leader like Jeremy to our team to help oversee this critical period of clinical development for maveropepimut-S,” said Fred Ors, Chief Executive Officer at IMV. “Dr. Graff’s prior expertise working on therapies that activate anti-cancer immunity will be incredibly valuable to IMV and we look forward to his leadership in advancing our scientific strategy.”

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Jeremy R. Graff, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer, effective as of June 14, 2021. Dr. Graff brings over 20 years of experience in preclinical and clinical research and translational analysis for novel immune-activating therapeutics in oncology.

Dr. Graff stated, “IMV has an extremely promising technology platform and is at an exciting period for its lead drug candidate, maveropepimut-S. I am enthusiastic to join the team and help shape the development and registration strategy while exploring new opportunities for its platform.”

Most recently, Dr. Graff served as Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President, Research at HiberCell, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer relapse and metastasis. He led the scientific and clinical development teams for HiberCell. Prior to that he was employed at Biothera Pharmaceuticals serving as President since 2018 and Chief Scientific Officer since 2014. In these executive roles, he implemented strategic translational studies along with clinical programs in immuno-oncology. He also managed corporate strategy for investor engagement and oversaw the acquisition of Biothera’s lead asset Imprime PGG by HiberCell, Inc in 2020. Dr. Graff spent 16 years at Eli Lilly and Lilly Research Labs where he developed extensive experience in cancer drug discovery and development, immuno-oncology, biomarker discovery and patient stratification. During his last position at Eli Lilly as Group Leader, Cancer Biology and Patient Tailoring, he established a Translational Oncology Unit to improve the technical success of clinical trials. At Lilly Research Labs, he was the recipient of President’s Recognition Award, the Company’s highest annual award. Dr. Graff received a Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the John Hopkins University Oncology Center. He has authored 60 peer-reviewed publications and holds a number of patents for novel cancer therapies.