 
checkAd

IMV Announces Appointment of Jeremy R. Graff, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer And Addition of Clinical Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 13:05  |  63   |   |   

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Jeremy R. Graff, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer, effective as of June 14, 2021. Dr. Graff brings over 20 years of experience in preclinical and clinical research and translational analysis for novel immune-activating therapeutics in oncology.

“We are thrilled to add a seasoned scientist and industry leader like Jeremy to our team to help oversee this critical period of clinical development for maveropepimut-S,” said Fred Ors, Chief Executive Officer at IMV. “Dr. Graff’s prior expertise working on therapies that activate anti-cancer immunity will be incredibly valuable to IMV and we look forward to his leadership in advancing our scientific strategy.”

Dr. Graff stated, “IMV has an extremely promising technology platform and is at an exciting period for its lead drug candidate, maveropepimut-S. I am enthusiastic to join the team and help shape the development and registration strategy while exploring new opportunities for its platform.”

Most recently, Dr. Graff served as Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President, Research at HiberCell, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer relapse and metastasis. He led the scientific and clinical development teams for HiberCell. Prior to that he was employed at Biothera Pharmaceuticals serving as President since 2018 and Chief Scientific Officer since 2014. In these executive roles, he implemented strategic translational studies along with clinical programs in immuno-oncology. He also managed corporate strategy for investor engagement and oversaw the acquisition of Biothera’s lead asset Imprime PGG by HiberCell, Inc in 2020. Dr. Graff spent 16 years at Eli Lilly and Lilly Research Labs where he developed extensive experience in cancer drug discovery and development, immuno-oncology, biomarker discovery and patient stratification. During his last position at Eli Lilly as Group Leader, Cancer Biology and Patient Tailoring, he established a Translational Oncology Unit to improve the technical success of clinical trials. At Lilly Research Labs, he was the recipient of President’s Recognition Award, the Company’s highest annual award. Dr. Graff received a Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the John Hopkins University Oncology Center. He has authored 60 peer-reviewed publications and holds a number of patents for novel cancer therapies.

Seite 1 von 3
IMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMV Announces Appointment of Jeremy R. Graff, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer And Addition of Clinical Advisor IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Jeremy R. Graff, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend IMV Shareholders Vote for All Director Nominees at the Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting
13.05.21
IMV Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
12.05.21
IMV Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results and Expansion of its Clinical Pipeline
11.05.21
IMV Appoints Dr. Michael Kalos to Board of Directors