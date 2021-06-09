 
checkAd

Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held June 24, 2021 to Approve Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  76   |   |   

Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIU, FIIW) (“Forum” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, and Electric Last Mile, Inc., a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company focused on creating efficient, connected and customized last mile solutions, today announced that Forum’s definitive proxy statement relating to the two companies’ previously announced business combination has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forum will mail stockholders as of May 20, 2021 the definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of Forum stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for June 24, 2021. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Forum stockholders at the close of business on the record date of May 20, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and should vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on June 23, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and trading of the combined entity will commence on NASDAQ shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Forum stockholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail. Forum stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Forum’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or by email to FIII.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Forum Merger III Corporation

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum’s mandate is to consider an initial business combination target in any business or industry and it focused its search on companies with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $500 million to $2 billion that are based in the United States. Forum is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Marshall Kiev and David Boris.

Seite 1 von 3
Forum Merger III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held June 24, 2021 to Approve Business Combination Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIU, FIIW) (“Forum” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, and Electric Last Mile, Inc., a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company focused on creating efficient, connected and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
Electric Last Mile, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
19.05.21
ELMS Selects Randy Marion Automotive Group as First Strategic Distribution Partner