Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held June 24, 2021 to Approve Business Combination

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for June 24, 2021. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Forum stockholders at the close of business on the record date of May 20, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and should vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on June 23, 2021.

Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIU, FIIW) (“Forum” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, and Electric Last Mile, Inc., a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company focused on creating efficient, connected and customized last mile solutions, today announced that Forum’s definitive proxy statement relating to the two companies’ previously announced business combination has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forum will mail stockholders as of May 20, 2021 the definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of Forum stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and trading of the combined entity will commence on NASDAQ shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Forum stockholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail. Forum stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Forum’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or by email to FIII.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Forum Merger III Corporation

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum’s mandate is to consider an initial business combination target in any business or industry and it focused its search on companies with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $500 million to $2 billion that are based in the United States. Forum is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Marshall Kiev and David Boris.