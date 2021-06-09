Cedar Fair Announces Change in Corporate Leadership Team

In order to facilitate this change, Milkie has resigned his officer positions effective immediately. As part of the transition, he will remain an employee until September 30, 2021, serving in a nonexecutive role. After the transition date, he will serve as an Of Counsel Advisor to the company through the end of February 2022.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced a change in its corporate leadership team. Duffield E. (Duff) Milkie has agreed to transition out of his role as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary after nearly 14 years in the post.

“I want to thank Duff for his tremendous leadership during a transformational period for our company,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and chief executive officer. “During his tenure, he established and then developed a highly talented legal team recognized for its business acumen and high standards of customer service. Duff also led the charge on external affairs, resulting in many successful development initiatives and public/private partnerships that have had an important impact on our Company and the communities we serve. Most notably, the Cedar Point Sports Center and the Bowling Green State University Resort and Attractions Management program will always serve as examples of Duff’s vision, passion and tenacity. As he moves on to the next chapter of his professional career, we extend our deepest gratitude and respect for his many contributions to Cedar Fair.”

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005299/en/