Connection Named Aruba Federal Public Sector Partner of the Year

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that it has been named Federal Public Sector Partner of the Year by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

Connection Public Sector Solutions was presented with the honor at Aruba Atmosphere ’21. Aruba’s annual awards recognize top partners for their performance, technical capabilities, and dedication to customer service excellence.

Jim Harold, Vice President of North America Channels for Aruba said, “Aruba’s annual awards program is a chance to celebrate the achievements of our world-class partners, who are quite simply, the best in the business.” Harold continued, “As organizations contend with the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting ‘work from anywhere’ normal, as they make progress with their digital transformation and see an ever-increasing amount of IoT devices connecting to their networks, they need not just access to innovative, industry-leading intelligent edge solutions, but also to partners that understand their unique business and technology challenges and who are committed to solving them. We congratulate Connection for being named a 2021 Top Channel Partner and thank them for their dedication to their customers’ success.”

Larry Kirsch, President of Connection Public Sector Solutions said, “From the edge to the cloud, our customers are looking for ways to be more efficient, secure, and agile. Being named Aruba Federal Public Sector Partner of the Year highlights Connection’s ability to deliver on that need and provide the value and technical expertise today’s customers require. It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts and for our proficiency in designing, deploying, and supporting technology solutions to help our customers succeed in a rapidly evolving IT environment.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

