Resgreen Group Announces New Hires Including Director of Digital Marketing and Manufacturing Manager

Carrie DiBattista has accepted a position as Director of Digital Marketing. She will oversee and direct the RGGI marketing team’s promotion and advertising efforts to drive sales and build brand awareness. A graduate of Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Mrs. DiBattista is also an accomplished photographer.

Shelby Township, Michigan , June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the hiring of several new employees to meet increasing demands due to company growth.

Isaac Hammons has been slated to fulfill the role of Manufacturing Manager in early July of 2021 at the new facility located in Shelby Township, Michigan. In addition, a production team has been assembled to streamline the process and meet increasing demands.

“We are delighted and eager as a company to continually grow our team of incredibly talented members.” said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. “We are extremely excited to have attracted and acquired team members with the drive and ability to strengthen and build the company’s rising success.”

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

