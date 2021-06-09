 
checkAd

Resgreen Group Announces New Hires Including Director of Digital Marketing and Manufacturing Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Shelby Township, Michigan , June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the hiring of several new employees to meet increasing demands due to company growth.

Carrie DiBattista has accepted a position as Director of Digital Marketing. She will oversee and direct the RGGI marketing team’s promotion and advertising efforts to drive sales and build brand awareness. A graduate of Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Mrs. DiBattista is also an accomplished photographer.

Isaac Hammons has been slated to fulfill the role of Manufacturing Manager in early July of 2021 at the new facility located in Shelby Township, Michigan. In addition, a production team has been assembled to streamline the process and meet increasing demands.

“We are delighted and eager as a company to continually grow our team of incredibly talented members.” said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. “We are extremely excited to have attracted and acquired team members with the drive and ability to strengthen and build the company’s rising success.”

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com. 

CONTACT: Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com
248.755.7680

or

ResGreen Group International, Inc.
Parsh Patel, President and CEO
info@resgreenint.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resgreen Group Announces New Hires Including Director of Digital Marketing and Manufacturing Manager Shelby Township, Michigan , June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the hiring of several new employees to meet increasing demands due to company growth. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board