The Joint Corp. Enters New Market, Opening the First Clinic in a Series of Six Planned Corporate Clinics

Clinics Included in the May 6 Guidance of Opening 20 to 30 Corporate Clinics in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation’s largest operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, opened a new corporate clinic in Virginia Beach, VA. This is the first of six greenfield clinics scheduled to open in Virginia in 2021.

“The Joint is accelerating our expansion through franchised clinic openings and new strategically located corporate greenfield clinics in clustered locations,” said President and CEO Peter D. Holt. “We’re delighted to mark our first clinic opening in our newest market, the Virginia Beach area. This greenfield clinic, the first in a series of six scheduled to open in a short period of time, bolsters our position in the Southeast. By expanding our portfolio, we are increasing our presence as well as our national brand awareness, which attracts patients, increases demand, and drives growth.”

The Joint reiterated guidance on May 6 that the company expects to increase the number of corporate clinics by between 20 and 30 in 2021 through a combination of both opening new greenfield clinics and acquiring clinics from franchisees. As management drives toward its goal of 1,000 clinics opened by the end of 2023, openings will be more heavily weighted to greenfield clinics and less by franchised clinic acquisitions. The additional 2021 greenfield clinic openings are targeted for existing clusters in Arizona, California, and New Mexico.

About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com

