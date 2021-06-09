The Joint Corp. Enters New Market, Opening the First Clinic in a Series of Six Planned Corporate Clinics

Clinics Included in the May 6 Guidance of Opening 20 to 30 Corporate Clinics in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation’s largest operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, opened a new corporate clinic in Virginia Beach, VA. This is the first of six greenfield clinics scheduled to open in Virginia in 2021.



“The Joint is accelerating our expansion through franchised clinic openings and new strategically located corporate greenfield clinics in clustered locations,” said President and CEO Peter D. Holt. “We’re delighted to mark our first clinic opening in our newest market, the Virginia Beach area. This greenfield clinic, the first in a series of six scheduled to open in a short period of time, bolsters our position in the Southeast. By expanding our portfolio, we are increasing our presence as well as our national brand awareness, which attracts patients, increases demand, and drives growth.”