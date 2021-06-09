 
checkAd

REPEAT – Troilus Intersects 1.51 g/t AuEq Over 19m, Incl. 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 8 Metres in J Zone; Expands Strike Length of New Parallel Zone by 250% from 200m to 700m

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) reports additional results from its ongoing exploration and infill drill program on its 100%-owned Troilus Gold Project (“Troilus” or the “Project”), which hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold and copper deposits in Quebec, Canada. New results from the J Zone have expanded the footprint of the new western extension initially identified earlier this month (see press release dated May 12, 2021) from 200 metres to 700 metres in strike length while also confirming down dip mineralization of the main ore body by up to 100 metres with above average grades and thicknesses.

Highlights from the J Zone drill results include: 

  • ZJ21-231 expanded the new west trend of mineralization from 200m to 700m in strike with shallow intervals including:
    • 1.43 g/t AuEq over 19.3m, incl. 1.72 g/t AuEq over 3m and 2.29 g/t AuEq over 4.5m within 100m from surface                         
  • ZJ21-232 confirmed mineral continuity of the new west trend to surface, within 100m of ground level. Main ore body of the J Zone extended down dip by 100m (See Figure 2):
    • 1.51 g/t AuEq over 19m, incl. 2.28 g/t AuEq over 8m
    • 1.47 g/t AuEq over 5m
  • ZJ21-230:
    • 1.48 g/t AuEq over 11m
    • 1.45 g/t AuEq over 10m   
  • ZJ21-235 intersected a higher grade zones at depth located outside of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) pit shell:
    • 1.21 g/t AuEq over 23m, incl. 2.83 g/t AuEq over 1m and 2.51 g/t AuEq over 7m
    • 1.63 g/t AuEq over 2m
    • 1.72 g/t AuEq over 3m
  •  ZJ21-236 intersected a higher grade zones at depth located outside of the PEA pit shell:
    • 2.68 g/t AuEq over 5m
    • 2.05 g/t AuEq over 10m, incl. 2.27 g/t AuEq over 3m, 10.24g/t AuEq over 1m and 2.91g/t AuEq over 2m
  •  ZJ21-238 intersected high-grade zones at depth, outside of the PEA pit shell:
    • 4.44 g/t AuEq over 5m
    • 17.12g/t AuEq over 1m
    • 1.75 g/t AuEq over 5m

“The systematic infill drill program we are completing in the J Zone, including ongoing step-outs and step-downs, is truly impressing us with excellent mineral continuity and an expanding ore body,” commented Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold. “The new parallel zone we recently identified has significantly grown with these latest results, now demonstrating mineral continuity over a 700m strike length parallel to the main ore body. We expect this new zone to have a meaningful impact on the economic modelling of the mine project given that it is located within the PEA pit shell in areas that were previously considered waste due to lack of data.”

The J Zone exploration target includes the smaller of the two formerly mined open pits at Troilus. In 2019, the Company had tremendous drilling success in this zone by applying a new geological model derived from two years of drill analysis, which highlighted the importance of structural controls on gold and copper. This exploration program contributed a significant open-pit resource to the Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in August 2020. Troilus reinitiated drilling in the J Zone earlier this year to continue improving drill resolution while defining the extent of the mineral boundaries in advance of a mineral resource update and Pre-Feasibility Study planned for completion in the second half of 2021.

Troilus has completed approximately 55,400 metres of drilling since January 2021 and intends to continue drilling at a rate of approximately 10,000 metres per month throughout the Summer.       

Figure 1: Plan View Map of J Zone with Location of New Drill Results
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fba9b35d-dfb0-4322 ...

Figure 2:  Section N14575; View of drill hole TLG-ZJ21-232 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f765215-0b60-47f0 ...

Table 1: New J Zone Drill Results

Hole From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Interval
(m) 		Inside/Outside
of PEA Pit
Shell 		Au Grade
(g/t) 		Cu Grade
(%) 		Ag Grade
(g/t) 		AuEq
Grade (g/t)
TLG-ZJ21-228              
  35 36 1 Inside 0.93 0.05 1.20 1.00
  40 41 1 Inside 1.44 0.03 0.60 1.48
  61 62 1 Inside 1.57 0.02 2.70 1.62
  71 76 5 Inside 0.73 0.19 2.74 1.01
  84 85 1 Inside 1.00 0.11 1.60 1.16
TLG-ZJ21-229              
  40 66 26 Inside 0.66 0.03 0.58 0.70
including 44 49 5 Inside 1.28 0.03 0.87 1.32
and 59 61 2 Inside 2.34 0.04 0.65 2.41
TLG-ZJ21-230              
  30 40 10 Inside 1.40 0.02 2.24 1.45
  82.2 110 27.8 Inside 0.76 0.06 1.15 0.85
including 83 88 5 Inside 0.79 0.20 3.56 1.09
and 97 108 11 Inside 1.41 0.04 0.94 1.48
TLG-ZJ21-231              
  85.8 105.1 19.3 Inside 1.02 0.27 4.65 1.43
including 88 91 3 Inside 1.26 0.31 5.37 1.72
and 97 101.5 4.5 Inside 1.65 0.43 7.68 2.29
TLG-ZJ21-232              
  60.9 66 5.2 Inside 0.69 0.15 1.77 0.91
including 64 65 1 Inside 2.22 0.36 5.10 2.75
  84 99 15 Inside 0.54 0.13 0.70 0.72
including 86 91 5 Inside 1.16 0.22 1.40 1.47
  397 416 19 Inside 1.21 0.20 3.88 1.51
including 397 403 6 Inside 1.13 0.22 4.63 1.47
and 408 416 8 Inside 1.86 0.28 5.21 2.28
  463 464 1 Outside 1.12 0.09 0.8 1.24
  485 486 1 Outside 1.27 0.05 1.6 1.35
TLG-ZJ21-233              
  70 71 1 Inside 1.30 0.07 5.40 1.44
  163 166 3 Inside 0.91 0.07 0.60 1.01
  284 285.4 1.4 Inside 0.73 0.45 2.60 1.34
  304 309 5 Inside 0.62 0.24 1.04 0.95
including 308 309 1 Inside 2.17 0.40 1.80 2.70
  431 433 2 Inside 1.33 0.03 1.40 1.38
  453 454 1 Inside 1.07 0.02 0.25 1.10
  488 498 10 Outside 0.87 0.15 1.67 1.08
  513 515 2 Outside 1.68 0.04 0.43 1.74
  522 527 5 Outside 0.90 0.07 1.04 1.00
TLG-ZJ21-234              
  96 97 1 Inside 1.00 0.02 0.25 1.03
  120 126 6 Inside 0.76 0.03 0.67 0.81
including 121 123 2 Inside 1.65 0.04 0.88 1.72
  219 221 2 Inside 0.60 0.52 0.90 1.30
  336 337 1 Inside 0.90 0.11 1.30 1.06
  347 351 4 Inside 1.02 0.05 0.31 1.09
  354 355 1 Inside 1.48 0.02 0.70 1.51
TLG-ZJ21-235              
  102 104 2 Inside 1.54 0.06 0.01 1.63
  301 308 7 Inside 0.92 0.01 0.00 0.94
  325 333 8 Inside 0.91 0.04 0.00 0.97
  454 477 23 Outside 1.11 0.07 0.00 1.21
including 456 457 1 Outside 2.67 0.11 0.00 2.83
and 470 477 7 Outside 2.44 0.05 0.00 2.51
  507 510 3 Outside 1.67 0.03 0.00 1.72
TLG-ZJ21-236              
  26 61 35 Inside 0.79 0.04 0.70 0.85
including 26 30 4 Inside 1.67 0.04 0.50 1.73
and 36 41 5 Inside 2.47 0.14 2.90 2.68
and 51 52 1 Inside 1.66 0.03 0.25 1.70
  84 92 8 Inside 0.62 0.17 0.43 0.85
including 85 87 2 Inside 1.58 0.37 0.85 2.07
  116 117 1 Inside 0.82 0.32 0.25 1.23
  265 266 1 Inside 1.35 0.14 2.40 1.56
  268 270 2 Inside 1.32 0.01 0.25 1.34
  300 301 1 Inside 1.87 0.08 1.40 1.98
  304 305 1 Inside 1.79 0.02 0.25 1.82
  351 352 1 Inside 1.33 0.07 0.25 1.42
  353 354 1 Inside 1.80 0.08 0.50 1.91
  384 386 2 Inside 1.50 0.01 0.25 1.53
  412 422 10 Outside 1.99 0.04 0.79 2.05
including 412 415 3 Outside 2.19 0.05 1.10 2.27
and 421 422 1 Outside 10.20 0.02 1.70 10.24
  444 446 2 Outside 2.80 0.07 0.93 2.91
TLG-ZJ21-237              
  50 51 1 Inside 0.62 0.27 9.00 1.06
  88 89 1 Inside 0.47 0.03 260.00 3.31
  130 131 1 Inside 1.17 0.07 0.90 1.27
TLG-ZJ21-238              
  26 63 37 Inside 0.64 0.02 0.75 0.68
including 34 35 1 Inside 1.52 0.01 0.70 1.54
and 39 40 1 Inside 1.19 0.01 0.50 1.21
and 43.45 49 5.6 Inside 1.26 0.04 1.29 1.33
and 57 59 2 Inside 1.05 0.03 0.48 1.09
  359 360 1 Inside 2.52 0.06 0.25 2.61
  385 390 5 Inside 1.72 0.03 0.55 1.76
  398 400 2 Inside 1.07 0.08 1.60 1.20
  420 425 5 Outside 4.40 0.03 0.74 4.44
including 421 422 1 Outside 17.05 0.04 1.80 17.12
TLG-ZJ21-253-GT              
  448 449 1 Inside 0.92 0.10 3.90 1.10
  453 456 3 Inside 0.76 0.20 4.40 1.07
  463 464 1 Inside 0.89 0.31 5.10 1.34
  476 520 44 Inside 0.71 0.07 1.05 0.80
including 476 481 5 Inside 1.80 0.07 1.06 1.89
and 485 492 7 Inside 1.63 0.08 1.40 1.75
and 500 501 1 Outside 1.05 0.03 0.70 1.10
and 512 514 2 Outside 0.96 0.13 2.25 1.15

*Note drill intervals reported in this news release are down-hole core lengths as true thicknesses cannot be determined with available information.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the J Zone drill program in 2021, one metre assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits.  Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish.  For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done.  In addition to gold, ALS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Yves Caron, M.Sc., P.Geo., Project Manager, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Caron is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

For more information:

Caroline Arsenault
VP Corporate Communications
+1 (647) 407-7123
info@troilusgold.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; the estimate of Mineral Resources in the updated Mineral Resource statement may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no certainty that the Indicated Mineral Resources will be converted to the Probable Mineral Reserve category, and there is no certainty that the updated Mineral Resource statement will be realized.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The PEA is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. See below and the Company’s latest technical report available on SEDAR for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the ongoing drill program and results on the Company, the possible economics of the project and the Company’s understanding of the project; the development potential and timetable of the project; the estimation of mineral resources; realization of mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; the anticipated results of the Company’s ongoing 2021 drill program and their possible impact on the potential size of the mineral resource estimate; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; the anticipated ability of investors to continue benefiting from the Company’s low discovery costs, technical expertise and support from local communities.  Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “continue”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource estimates; the impact the COVID 19 pandemic may have on the Company’s activities (including without limitation on its employees and suppliers) and the economy in general; the impact of the recovery post COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on gold and other metals; the receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the most recent Technical Report  and in other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT – Troilus Intersects 1.51 g/t AuEq Over 19m, Incl. 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 8 Metres in J Zone; Expands Strike Length of New Parallel Zone by 250% from 200m to 700m TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) reports additional results from its ongoing exploration and infill drill program on its 100%-owned Troilus Gold Project (“Troilus” …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
09.06.21
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its Flagship Kobada Mine
09.06.21
NewAge, Inc. Honored as Winners at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards For Direct-To-Consumer Marketing
09.06.21
Thesis Gold Announces Proposed Overnight Marketed Public Offering to Raise Up to $12,000,000
09.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Viermal am Allzeithoch gescheitert!
09.06.21
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
09.06.21
goldinvest.de: Sitka Gold eröffnet Sommersaison auf dem RC-Goldprojekt im Yukon
09.06.21
79North Discovers Additional Gold at the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname
09.06.21
Trends bei der Goldpolitik der Zentralbanken
09.06.21
Metallic Minerals: Spannender Explorationssommer im Yukon eingeläutet