Totenpass Signs First Enterprise Agreement with Galactic Legacy Labs Becoming Exclusive Data Storage Provider for upcoming Lunar Missions

GLL is a space focused technology company founded by Lori Taylor, Nova Spivack, and Chris Habachy. GLL will be sending an indestructible time capsule to the Moon with the data of 1 million “earth ambassadors” on the robotic Nova-C lander, built by Intuitive Machines. The moon lander will launch atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 in the first quarter of 2022.

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totenpass Inc., a 60% owned subsidiary of Goldmoney Inc. ( TSX:XAU ), is pleased to announce its proprietary gold storage drive technology has been selected by Galactic Legacy Labs (“GLL”) as the backbone for its space commercialization ventures.

The Totenpass is a permanent digital storage drive made of solid gold. Led by Bruce Ha, formerly the head of optical media research at Kodak, Totenpass has been developing a novel approach to digital data storage by embracing recent developments in light optics and the unique properties of the element gold.

After three years of research and development, Totenpass is preparing to launch this disruptive technology in beta in July 2021. While the main activity of Totenpass will be consumer facing, an Enterprise division was established in Q1 2021 to address the backup and archival storage needs of private corporations and governmental organizations. The material science advancements achieved by the Totenpass team not only make this technology the best way to store digital information physically, once and forever, but also make this technology the perfect medium for sending information to space. This is because gold’s elemental properties resist both radiation and the harsh conditions inherent to space exploration.

GLL has an ambitious plan to commercialize several space related ventures over the coming years. The first venture will allow everyday people to send their digital information to the moon. GLL has established an exclusive relationship with Intuitive Machines and has reserved Payload capacity on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch slated to depart in the first quarter of 2022.

As part of the agreement between Totenpass and GLL, Totenpass will earn an 18% stake in GLL and be paid an annual license fee of $125,000 USD in the first year, rising to $500,000 USD in the third year. In addition, Goldmoney Inc. will be making a C$750,000 investment in exchange for a 2.5% stake in GLL.

“We are pleased to see that Totenpass has already found its first enterprise application in the nascent space industry. We did not originally conceive of this use case for Totenpass but recognize the technological superiority of our invention for this specific application. This agreement provides an initial validation of our business concept while also being an indication of the long-term economic potential inherent to this business. We believe that in the coming years, private citizens, corporations, and governmental organisations will increasingly require a method to backup and store their precious digital information once and forever. Our technology offers the most effective means to preserve precious bits offline providing true ownership of one’s data and reducing one’s dependence on the internet and external energy sources. We are excited to be launching Totenpass in beta to consumers in the coming months and will be updating shareholders on further commercial developments as they materialize.” Said Roy Sebag, Co-Founder of Totenpass Inc. and CEO of Goldmoney Inc.