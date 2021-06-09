 
checkAd

CMC Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Aurora, IL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2021.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 2,100 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industries and markets in which the company participates such as the semiconductor, and oil and gas, industries; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, and the expected benefits and synergies of such acquisitions; divestment or disposition, or cessation of investment in certain, of the company’s businesses; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the company's customers; the competitive landscape that relates to the company’s business; the company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to global public health crises such as the Pandemic, and the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by the company; the company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of changes to tax laws in the jurisdictions in which the company operates; cybersecurity threats; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CMC Materials’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of CMC Materials’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to CMC Materials’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in CMC Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on November 17, 2020.  Except as required by law, CMC Materials undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances. 

CONTACT: Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
CMC Materials, Inc.                      
(630) 499-2600




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CMC Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Aurora, IL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board