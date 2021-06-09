 
checkAd

Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) (the “Corporation”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 8, 2021.

The results of the director elections were as follows:



Name 		Votes in
Favor 		% Votes in
Favor 		Votes
Withheld 		% Votes
Withheld
Mr. Luke Beshar 45,690,551 89.6 5,331,299 10.4
Dr. Michael Kamarck 50,875,937 99.7 145,912 0.3
Mr. Scott Myers 50,879,347 99.7 142,503 0.3
Mr. Paolo Pucci 50,842,785 99.7 179,065 0.3
Dr. Jan Skvarka 50,903,051 99.8 118,798 0.2
Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin 50,766,458 99.5 255,391 0.5
Mr. Paul Walker 41,737,821 81.8 9,284,029 18.2

The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers and recommended that future advisory votes on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers should be held every year. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Corporation’s Report of Voting Results dated June 9, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on EDGAR.

About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-622 and TTI-621, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com 

Company Contact:
Rosemary Harrison
SVP, Corporate Development and Strategy
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x225
investors@trilliumtherapeutics.com
www.trilliumtherapeutics.com  

Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) (the “Corporation”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board