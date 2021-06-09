Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) (the “ Corporation ”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) held on June 8, 2021.





Name Votes in

Favor % Votes in

Favor Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Mr. Luke Beshar 45,690,551 89.6 5,331,299 10.4 Dr. Michael Kamarck 50,875,937 99.7 145,912 0.3 Mr. Scott Myers 50,879,347 99.7 142,503 0.3 Mr. Paolo Pucci 50,842,785 99.7 179,065 0.3 Dr. Jan Skvarka 50,903,051 99.8 118,798 0.2 Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin 50,766,458 99.5 255,391 0.5 Mr. Paul Walker 41,737,821 81.8 9,284,029 18.2

The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers and recommended that future advisory votes on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers should be held every year. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Corporation’s Report of Voting Results dated June 9, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on EDGAR.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-622 and TTI-621, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

