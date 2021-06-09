 
checkAd

IPG Launches Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

Opportunities for Local College Grads in PR, Advertising, Experiential, Relationship Marketing

Detroit, MI, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship, a jobs program associated exclusively with IPG’s Detroit-based communications and marketing companies that support General Motors, including Weber Shandwick, MRM, McCann, Jack Morton Worldwide and Commonwealth//McCann. The Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship recruits applicants solely from two Detroit-based schools: Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies.

“As we create campaigns and experiences that connect with GM's diverse customer base, we also want to build inclusive agency teams that reflect these customers," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. “We’re fortunate to have these great universities in Detroit, and they will be a terrific source of talent." 

Different from an internship, the two-year fellowship program provides broad and deep experience across multiple disciplines and expertise, giving recruits a chance to understand the full spectrum of communications, marketing, creative, experiential and relationship marketing that bring the automaker’s campaigns to life.

Fellowship candidates will have the opportunity to support multiple vehicle brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, and adjacencies like GM Customer Care and Aftersales and OnStar.

How the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship works:

  • The two-year program structure: Candidate(s) will work at four different agencies over the course of two years; each rotation at an agency is six months in duration
  • Each agency has a specialty, and the candidate could participate in communications, design, data analytics, relationship marketing, copy writing, PR, marketing, experiential programs, video and film production and related creative fields; wherever their skills apply or in the discipline they’d most like to gain experience
  • Candidate(s) will participate in agency-related client meetings and client programs
  • Candidate(s) will partner with an agency mentor
  • Candidate(s) must be near graduation or have recently graduated from undergraduate or graduate school
  • The fellowship offers competitive pay and full benefits
  • Application portal now open: ipgdetfellowship.com

General Motors, an IPG partner for nearly 100 years, believes cultures shape today’s global economy and can give GM a competitive advantage in a global marketplace.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IPG Launches Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship Program Opportunities for Local College Grads in PR, Advertising, Experiential, Relationship MarketingDetroit, MI, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship, a jobs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board