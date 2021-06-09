IPG Launches Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship Program
Opportunities for Local College Grads in PR, Advertising, Experiential, Relationship Marketing
Detroit, MI, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship, a jobs program associated exclusively with IPG’s Detroit-based communications and marketing companies that support General Motors, including Weber Shandwick, MRM, McCann, Jack Morton Worldwide and Commonwealth//McCann. The Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship recruits applicants solely from two Detroit-based schools: Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies.
“As we create campaigns and experiences that connect with GM's diverse customer base, we also want to build inclusive agency teams that reflect these customers," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. “We’re fortunate to have these great universities in Detroit, and they will be a terrific source of talent."
Different from an internship, the two-year fellowship program provides broad and deep experience across multiple disciplines and expertise, giving recruits a chance to understand the full spectrum of communications, marketing, creative, experiential and relationship marketing that bring the automaker’s campaigns to life.
Fellowship candidates will have the opportunity to support multiple vehicle brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, and adjacencies like GM Customer Care and Aftersales and OnStar.
How the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship works:
- The two-year program structure: Candidate(s) will work at four different agencies over the course of two years; each rotation at an agency is six months in duration
- Each agency has a specialty, and the candidate could participate in communications, design, data analytics, relationship marketing, copy writing, PR, marketing, experiential programs, video and film production and related creative fields; wherever their skills apply or in the discipline they’d most like to gain experience
- Candidate(s) will participate in agency-related client meetings and client programs
- Candidate(s) will partner with an agency mentor
- Candidate(s) must be near graduation or have recently graduated from undergraduate or graduate school
- The fellowship offers competitive pay and full benefits
- Application portal now open: ipgdetfellowship.com
General Motors, an IPG partner for nearly 100 years, believes cultures shape today’s global economy and can give GM a competitive advantage in a global marketplace.
