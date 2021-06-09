IPG Launches Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship Program

“As we create campaigns and experiences that connect with GM's diverse customer base, we also want to build inclusive agency teams that reflect these customers," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. “We’re fortunate to have these great universities in Detroit, and they will be a terrific source of talent."

Different from an internship, the two-year fellowship program provides broad and deep experience across multiple disciplines and expertise, giving recruits a chance to understand the full spectrum of communications, marketing, creative, experiential and relationship marketing that bring the automaker’s campaigns to life.

Fellowship candidates will have the opportunity to support multiple vehicle brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, and adjacencies like GM Customer Care and Aftersales and OnStar.

How the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship works:

The two-year program structure: Candidate(s) will work at four different agencies over the course of two years; each rotation at an agency is six months in duration

Each agency has a specialty, and the candidate could participate in communications, design, data analytics, relationship marketing, copy writing, PR, marketing, experiential programs, video and film production and related creative fields; wherever their skills apply or in the discipline they’d most like to gain experience

Candidate(s) will participate in agency-related client meetings and client programs

Candidate(s) will partner with an agency mentor

Candidate(s) must be near graduation or have recently graduated from undergraduate or graduate school

The fellowship offers competitive pay and full benefits

Application portal now open: ipgdetfellowship.com

General Motors, an IPG partner for nearly 100 years, believes cultures shape today’s global economy and can give GM a competitive advantage in a global marketplace.