TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming 16th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the 16th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), being held virtually June 18 – 22, 2021. Details of the data presentations are included below.

Poster Presentation Title: TG-1701, A Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Patients with B-cell Malignancies

  • Abstract Book Number: 236
  • Presentation Available on Demand: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:00 CEST
  • Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, Medical School, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia

Poster Presentation Title: Antitumoral activity of the novel BTK inhibitor TG-1701 is associated with disruption of Ikaros signaling and improvement of anti-CD20 therapy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

  • Abstract Book Number: 241
  • Presentation Available on Demand: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:00 CEST
  • Lead Author: Gaël Roué, PhD, Lymphoma Translational Group leader, Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC)

The above abstracts are now available in the 16th ICML abstract book, published online at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/hon.2880.  Additional information is available via the ICML meeting website at www.lymphcon.ch.

At the time of each presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page, located within the Pipeline section, of the Company’s website at www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

Disclaimer

