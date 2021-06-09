TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming 16th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the 16 th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), being held virtually June 18 – 22, 2021. Details of the data presentations are included below.

Abstract Book Number: 236

Presentation Available on Demand: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:00 CEST

Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, Medical School, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia



Poster Presentation Title : Antitumoral activity of the novel BTK inhibitor TG-1701 is associated with disruption of Ikaros signaling and improvement of anti-CD20 therapy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Abstract Book Number: 241

Presentation Available on Demand: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:00 CEST

Lead Author: Gaël Roué, PhD, Lymphoma Translational Group leader, Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC)



The above abstracts are now available in the 16th ICML abstract book, published online at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/hon.2880 . Additional information is available via the ICML meeting website at www.lymphcon.ch.

At the time of each presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page, located within the Pipeline section, of the Company’s website at www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm

