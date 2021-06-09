 
checkAd

TECH MAHINDRA INKS AGREEMENT WITH VSBLTY & INTEL TO CREATE THE FIRST DIGITAL IN-STORE MEDIA NETWORK THROUGHOUT LATIN AMERICA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:10  |  77   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, today announced the signing of a four-year agreement to manage services for roll out, operations and analytics related to Intel/VSBLTY video cameras, screens and hardware required to establish the first international digital in-store media network in more than 50,000 Modelorama stores and neighborhood bodegas throughout Latin America.

The project, which also includes Mexico’s Grupo Modelo (part of the AB InBev family of companies) Intel Corporation and Retailigent Media, will create the largest digital in-store media network in Latin America. In addition to being an international advertising network, it will provide for the integration of store traffic and customer anonymous demographics, coupled with daily sales, critical operations-related data and real time security, powered by Intel NUC, VSBLTY artificial intelligence and Intel vPro Platform for remote management.

Tech Mahindra will provide infrastructure procurement and logistical support and analytics-based managed services and will also be responsible for network monitoring and management, remote support and on-site troubleshooting.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “The deployments are already underway in Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. Once the international network is fully operational, consumer package goods brands will be able to advertise to Latin American shoppers right at point-of-sale where buying decisions are made,” he added. Hutton also said that VSBLTY will be supplying all its proprietary software, licensing for analytics, and visual display. “Tech Mahindra gives us the scale and monitoring ability that will be key to the successful monetization of this network. They are critical to our achieving the first-year goal of 5,000 locations,” Hutton added. 

“Harshul Asnani, Global Head of Technology Business at Tech Mahindra, said, “The partnership is a step towards strengthening our business relationships, and we look forward to collaborating with VSBLTY to enhance the delivery model by bringing our global capabilities, expertise and experience to this project.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TECH MAHINDRA INKS AGREEMENT WITH VSBLTY & INTEL TO CREATE THE FIRST DIGITAL IN-STORE MEDIA NETWORK THROUGHOUT LATIN AMERICA Philadelphia, PA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board