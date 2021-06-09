TECH MAHINDRA INKS AGREEMENT WITH VSBLTY & INTEL TO CREATE THE FIRST DIGITAL IN-STORE MEDIA NETWORK THROUGHOUT LATIN AMERICA

The project, which also includes Mexico’s Grupo Modelo (part of the AB InBev family of companies) Intel Corporation and Retailigent Media, will create the largest digital in-store media network in Latin America. In addition to being an international advertising network, it will provide for the integration of store traffic and customer anonymous demographics, coupled with daily sales, critical operations-related data and real time security, powered by Intel NUC, VSBLTY artificial intelligence and Intel vPro Platform for remote management.

Philadelphia, PA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, today announced the signing of a four-year agreement to manage services for roll out, operations and analytics related to Intel/VSBLTY video cameras, screens and hardware required to establish the first international digital in-store media network in more than 50,000 Modelorama stores and neighborhood bodegas throughout Latin America.

Tech Mahindra will provide infrastructure procurement and logistical support and analytics-based managed services and will also be responsible for network monitoring and management, remote support and on-site troubleshooting.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “The deployments are already underway in Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. Once the international network is fully operational, consumer package goods brands will be able to advertise to Latin American shoppers right at point-of-sale where buying decisions are made,” he added. Hutton also said that VSBLTY will be supplying all its proprietary software, licensing for analytics, and visual display. “Tech Mahindra gives us the scale and monitoring ability that will be key to the successful monetization of this network. They are critical to our achieving the first-year goal of 5,000 locations,” Hutton added.

“Harshul Asnani, Global Head of Technology Business at Tech Mahindra, said, “The partnership is a step towards strengthening our business relationships, and we look forward to collaborating with VSBLTY to enhance the delivery model by bringing our global capabilities, expertise and experience to this project.”