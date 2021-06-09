 
EV Battery Tech Adds to its Growing EV Infrastructure Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce its latest sustainable infrastructure partnership with Ethos Asset Management. Through the partnership, EV Battery Tech will provide battery technology solutions to assets managed by Ethos Asset Management (“Ethos”), including motels and hotels, bowling alleys and shops and transportation assets.

The primary focus of the partnership will be the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage system (ESS) infrastructure, providing more EV users reliable access to charging stations and more renewable energy users the ability to power their buildings using renewable energy. The Company is committed to addressing the most pressing concern of the EV industry - Sustainable Infrastructure, by designing and implementing some of the foremost EV technology solutions within the sector.

The EV movement cannot proceed, or succeed, without the creation of an infrastructure to support it,” stated Bryson Goodwin, EV Battery Tech President and CEO.

Our IoniX Pro line of products – the RV Freedom, the Home SmartWall, the TITAN EnergyCore, and the EV Smart Charger serve as foundational infrastructure products for both the EV and renewable energy industries,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

Pursuant to an agreement executed on June 8, 2021 (the “Agreement”), EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX”) will provide Ethos with battery solutions for buildings, renewal energy, and rapid charging stations (“IoniX Battery Solutions”) at prices and on terms to be negotiated by the parties in good faith. Ethos has also agreed to work exclusively with IoniX to provide battery technology solutions for its current and on-going development projects.

Ethos has been doing due diligence on dozens of ESS solution providers to partner with on all our current and future assets. After months of discussions and thorough reviews, we are thrilled to partner with EV Battery Tech and IoniX,” stated M. Nathoo, CFO of Ethos.

The IoniX products go well beyond today’s standards, setting the bar higher for the future of ESS. We are excited to start implementing their products into our assets,” continued Mr. Nathoo.

To facilitate the deployment of EV technology, EV Battery Tech is currently expanding its footprint of charging station locations. The Company’s goal is to deliver the EV Smart Charger at a lower price point than its competitors, whilst ensuring the product remains of the highest quality. The Company continues to work with its technology partners to collaborate and develop products to meet global clean energy demands, while simultaneously expanding their locations – the partnership with Ethos Management Company being one of many future endeavours.

