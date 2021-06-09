CareDx congratulates Hannah Valantine for her State of the Art Lecture at ATC on Transplant Equity

 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, congratulates Hannah Valantine, MD on her State of the Art Lecture at the 2021 American Transplant Congress (ATC) about the importance of equity in transplantation and genomic solutions to improve inclusivity.

On Tuesday, June 8, Hannah Valantine gave a keynote talk titled “Inclusive Excellence in Biomedical Research: Applying Genomics To Unravel Health Disparities In Organ Transplantation.” In addition to Valantine’s work in transplant science and innovation throughout the years, she has deep expertise in leading diversity efforts. Most recently, she served for six years as the inaugural National Institute of Health (NIH) Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity. In the ATC keynote talk, Valantine highlighted the AlloMap IMAGE trial as an example of the critical large-scale studies that are required to capture insights for minority populations. She also highlighted dd-cfDNA as a key tool in identifying racial disparities and personalizing care.

CareDx believes strongly in equity for transplant patients, ensuring all end stage disease patients have access to transplant waiting lists and support through the pre- to post-transplant journey.

“Following last year’s mention of AlloSure at the ATC 2020 State-of-the-Art Lecture by Alan Kirk, CareDx is building a track record of leading key developments in the field. In addition, Hannah highlights the importance of embracing diversity in the field of transplant medicine, a critical focus for us at CareDx as we see AlloSure data prove that the most vulnerable transplant patients come from underrepresented backgrounds,” said Sasha King, Chief Marketing Officer and Lead of the CareDx Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
investor@caredx.com


