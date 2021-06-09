CareDx congratulates Hannah Valantine for her State of the Art Lecture at ATC on Transplant Equity

Valantine’s ATC Presentation Highlights the Role of AlloMap and AlloSure on Inclusive Research and Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, congratulates Hannah Valantine, MD on her State of the Art Lecture at the 2021 American Transplant Congress (ATC) about the importance of equity in transplantation and genomic solutions to improve inclusivity.

On Tuesday, June 8, Hannah Valantine gave a keynote talk titled “Inclusive Excellence in Biomedical Research: Applying Genomics To Unravel Health Disparities In Organ Transplantation.” In addition to Valantine’s work in transplant science and innovation throughout the years, she has deep expertise in leading diversity efforts. Most recently, she served for six years as the inaugural National Institute of Health (NIH) Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity. In the ATC keynote talk, Valantine highlighted the AlloMap IMAGE trial as an example of the critical large-scale studies that are required to capture insights for minority populations. She also highlighted dd-cfDNA as a key tool in identifying racial disparities and personalizing care.