Auxly Announces $15.0 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (“Auxly” or the “Company”) (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which ATB Capital Markets Inc. (“ATB”), as sole bookrunner, and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, acting as co-lead underwriters of the Offering, together with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), will purchase 47,620,000 Units of the Company (the “Units”), on a bought-deal basis at a price per Unit of $0.315 (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $15,000,300 (the "Offering"). A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole U.S. sub-agent and financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering in the United States.



Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 at any time up to 36 months from closing of the Offering.