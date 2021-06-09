Athira Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) (“ Athira “), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

• JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Format: Fireside chat Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021 Time: 3:30 PM ET • Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference Panel Topic: Neurodegenerative Diseases: New & Improved Therapeutic Targets for Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Disease Participant: Mark Litton, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Operating Officer Date: Monday, June 21, 2021 Time: 1:20 PM ET

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

For more detail and to register for the events above, please visit https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

