POET Technologies Announces Availability of Samples of its O-Band LightBar Product

Demos Available at OFC Conference

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of integrated optical engines for the optical communications, computing and sensing markets, all based on the POET Optical Interposer, announces that samples of its O-band LightBar product will be available beginning in September.



The POET LightBar products address the need for remote, aligned light sources to power data communication transceivers, co-packaging of electronics and photonics in applications such data center switch architectures, optical computing and various sensing devices. In data processing, a remote light source offers the benefit of more effective control of heat generated from lasers. Remote light sources also facilitate the field replacement of lasers that are more susceptible to failure than other components. In sensing and computing, remote light sources function as a key element, in which the close interaction of photonic and electronic components operate together in a miniaturized, self-contained system.