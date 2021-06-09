POET Technologies Announces Availability of Samples of its O-Band LightBar Product
Demos Available at OFC Conference
TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of integrated optical engines for the
optical communications, computing and sensing markets, all based on the POET Optical Interposer, announces that samples of its O-band LightBar product will be available beginning in
September.
The POET LightBar products address the need for remote, aligned light sources to power data communication transceivers, co-packaging of electronics and photonics in applications such data center switch architectures, optical computing and various sensing devices. In data processing, a remote light source offers the benefit of more effective control of heat generated from lasers. Remote light sources also facilitate the field replacement of lasers that are more susceptible to failure than other components. In sensing and computing, remote light sources function as a key element, in which the close interaction of photonic and electronic components operate together in a miniaturized, self-contained system.
A family of fully-customizable LightBar products in the O-band (1270nm to 1330nm) includes a base platform of 4 to 12 channels, with high-power CW (continuous wave) DFB (distributed feedback) lasers passively aligned to the waveguides on the Optical Interposer platform. Each lane will provide up to 17dBm of optical output power, equivalent to 50mW per channel, over an operating temperature range of 0°C to 70°C. Channel spacing and output pitch are customizable according to customer requirements. A variety of wavelength multiplexing options can also be specified by the customer based on their requirements.
The Company’s LightBar products incorporate all of the intrinsic features of the POET Optical Interposer, including integrated spot-size converters that minimize coupling losses and increase power efficiency of lasers.
Live demonstrations of POET’s products are being conducted by the Company during the virtual Exhibition at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference taking place from Monday through Friday, June 7 – 11, 2021. For additional information or a demonstration, interested parties may contact Vivek Rajgarhia, the Company’s President & General Manager at the following email address: vivek@poet-technologies.com.
