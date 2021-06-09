KVH Elite Unlimited VSAT Streaming Service for Yachts Expands to Eastern North America

KVH also announced a plan to increase data speeds for the KVH Elite service beginning in July 2021, with download speeds increasing to as fast as 40 Mbps when using the TracPhone V11-HTS and up to 25 Mbps when using the TracPhone V7-HTS. Current download speeds are up to 20 Mbps and 10 Mbps, respectively.



The VSAT streaming service enables people onboard to use their favorite apps for streaming popular HD movie and TV content, music, and more while at sea, on an unlimited basis with no overages or data usage limits.



“The demand for more data keeps going up as yacht owners and guests engage with streaming content as a way to make their yachting time even more enjoyable,” says Jim George, vice president for Americas & global leisure for KVH. “We are seeing this trend around the world, especially in favorite superyacht destinations such as the Caribbean, Med, and New England.”



KVH Elite streaming service uses KVH’s award-winning VSAT antenna systems, the 1 meter diameter TracPhone V11-HTS and the 60 cm diameter TracPhone V7-HTS, and is designed for ease of use, with simple over-the-air activation that does not require any hardware changes to the antenna system or its belowdecks control unit. Yachts currently using the TracPhone V11-HTS or V7-HTS are KVH Elite-ready for activation.



Seamless access to KVH Elite is managed by the KVH Superyacht Group’s concierge service which is available 24/7. Yachts enjoy their selected V11-HTS or V7-HTS high-speed and unlimited use data plans and the benefits of KVH’s leading global HTS service when not in the KVH Elite streaming regions.



KVH Elite leverages KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadbandsm HTS network, which provides global coverage from multi-layered high-throughput satellites in the Intelsat FlexMaritime network with additional coverage from SKY Perfect JSAT.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3