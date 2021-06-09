 
checkAd

KVH Elite Unlimited VSAT Streaming Service for Yachts Expands to Eastern North America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

Service available now in Caribbean, Mediterranean, and New England; speeds as fast as 40 Mbps planned starting July

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that the KVH EliteTM unlimited VSAT streaming service for leisure yachts is available now through September 30 in eastern North America from Florida to the Canadian Maritimes, which includes the premier summer cruising grounds of New England. KVH Elite continues to also be available in the Caribbean year-round and in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Adriatic Sea seasonally from June to September.

KVH also announced a plan to increase data speeds for the KVH Elite service beginning in July 2021, with download speeds increasing to as fast as 40 Mbps when using the TracPhone V11-HTS and up to 25 Mbps when using the TracPhone V7-HTS. Current download speeds are up to 20 Mbps and 10 Mbps, respectively.

The VSAT streaming service enables people onboard to use their favorite apps for streaming popular HD movie and TV content, music, and more while at sea, on an unlimited basis with no overages or data usage limits.

“The demand for more data keeps going up as yacht owners and guests engage with streaming content as a way to make their yachting time even more enjoyable,” says Jim George, vice president for Americas & global leisure for KVH. “We are seeing this trend around the world, especially in favorite superyacht destinations such as the Caribbean, Med, and New England.”

KVH Elite streaming service uses KVH’s award-winning VSAT antenna systems, the 1 meter diameter TracPhone V11-HTS and the 60 cm diameter TracPhone V7-HTS, and is designed for ease of use, with simple over-the-air activation that does not require any hardware changes to the antenna system or its belowdecks control unit. Yachts currently using the TracPhone V11-HTS or V7-HTS are KVH Elite-ready for activation.

Seamless access to KVH Elite is managed by the KVH Superyacht Group’s concierge service which is available 24/7. Yachts enjoy their selected V11-HTS or V7-HTS high-speed and unlimited use data plans and the benefits of KVH’s leading global HTS service when not in the KVH Elite streaming regions.

KVH Elite leverages KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadbandsm HTS network, which provides global coverage from multi-layered high-throughput satellites in the Intelsat FlexMaritime network with additional coverage from SKY Perfect JSAT.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KVH Elite Unlimited VSAT Streaming Service for Yachts Expands to Eastern North America Service available now in Caribbean, Mediterranean, and New England; speeds as fast as 40 Mbps planned starting JulyMIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that the KVH EliteTM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board