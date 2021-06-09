 
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in Asaramatoru Field in OML 11 in Nigeria and Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) announces the completion of a non-binding Letter of Intent to purchase all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Purion Energy Limited (“Purion”), a Nigerian entity that has the right to enter into a Risk Finance and Technical Services Agreement (“RFTSA”) with Prime Exploration and Production Limited (“Prime”) to participate in the Asaramatoru field in Nigeria, located in OML 11, the same block where Decklar is also currently developing the Oza Field.

Decklar is also pleased to announce the appointment of David Halpin as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Asaramatoru Field

The Asaramatoru field, operated and owned 51% by Prime and owned 49% by Suffolk Petroleum Limited (“Suffolk”), is situated onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta area, which is one of the largest onshore oil producing blocks spanning the coastal swampy section in the south to dry land in the north. The Asaramatoru field is situated in the vicinity of Andoni Local Government Area in mangrove forested terrain and is approximately 45 km S/SE of the oil city of Port Harcourt in Rivers State and approximately 40 km south of the Oza Field. The Bonny Oil Export Terminal and Bonny LNG plant are located approximately 15 km south of the Asaramatoru field.

The Asaramatoru field was formerly operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (“SPDC”). The Asaramatoru field was awarded to Prime and Suffolk by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2004 as part of the first Marginal Field Program. A subsidiary of Prime was appointed operator of the field.

Two wells were drilled in the Asaramatoru field by SPDC, and both wells encountered oil and gas in several stacked reservoirs. The wells were both suspended by SPDC as oil and gas discoveries. Data available includes 3-D seismic and wireline log data.
Prime and Suffolk re-entered the existing two wells and commenced initial production activities in 2014. The wells produced an average of 2,700 barrels oil per day for over three years, with the crude production being barged to an offshore facility for storage and export. The two wells have been shut in since late 2018 due to lower oil prices and logistics connected with barging and export activities.

