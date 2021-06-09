 
GZ6G Technologies Now Hiring Tech Talent for Green Zebra Smart Networks

Green Zebra Smart Networks Website to Launch This Summer

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has recently opened a new west coast regional office in Irvine, California, and is now recruiting tech talent for engineer, tech sales, advisors and IT team positions. These positions will support enterprise accounts and provide security managed services, cybersecurity, and other necessary technologies offered by the GZ6G divisions to companies and businesses today.  

“We’re offering great incentives for employees to work at Green Zebra Networks,” said Wendy Ramirez, Vice President of Human Resources for GZ6G Technologies. “Employees will receive 401K benefits, healthcare benefits, opportunities to work remotely, paid vacations, and most importantly, opportunities for growth within the company.”

Open positions include:

  • Vice President of IT Sales
  • IT Sales & Support
  • Senior IT Engineers
  • CCNP Engineers
  • Director of Operations Software Development
  • Software Development Front/Back
  • Software Development Support
  • Web Development Front End

Those interested in these positions can send their resume to: hr@greenzebra.net.

“Our Irvine office is primed for technologically focused talent as it will be the first showroom to house all the technology available for customers to experience from each of our divisions,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “We’re looking to hire individuals who love new technology, especially in the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 markets and who are full of creative ideas. This is a fantastic opportunity to engage in a positive work environment that offers excellent benefits, flexible schedules and a chance to work on cutting edge devices.”

The west coast office will be a model for future office locations and acquisitions for GZ6G Technologies.

The Green Zebra Smart Networks website will launch this Summer. For more information visit: GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies: 

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech 

