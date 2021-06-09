AngioSoma, Inc., Soon To Be GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, Retains Sichenzia Ross Ference, LLP As Outside Securities Counsel

Law Firm Selected Because of Their Commitment to Excellence and Securities ExpertiseRICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has selected Sichenzia Ross Ference, LLP as its outside securities counsel. Sichenzia Ross …

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, AngioSoma, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for Multiple Sclerosis and other diseases. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease in which the immune system of the individual attacks the central nervous system and affects the nerve cells. The disease can manifest with a wide range of neurological symptoms and can progress to total physical and cognitive disability. AngioSoma's mission is to help people begin their journeys to health by finding cures for disease.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has selected Sichenzia Ross Ference, LLP as its outside securities counsel. Sichenzia Ross Ference, LLP was awarded the AngioSoma ( www.angiosoma.com ), Inc. contract due to its significant experience working with similar healthcare organizations.

AngioSoma is currently preparing to launch a campaign to gain regulatory clearance for the worldwide treatment of MS patients based on their licensing agreement with 7 to Stand, Inc. for the exclusive global rights to U.S. patent 10,610,592 issued to Fabrizio de Silvestri, Terni, Italy, as the inventor of a potential MS treatment on April 7, 2020.

"We are thrilled to be working with Sichenzia Ross Ference, LLP," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, AngioSoma, Inc. "As a company with research and products designed to potentially cure various diseases, our goal is to equip medical professionals with more aggressive care options. Sichenzia, Ross, Ference, LLP will play a key role with our organization."

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP ( www.srf.law ) is a top-ranked securities law firm, just recognized for the third consecutive year on U.S. News and World Report's "Best Law Firm" List. Its attorneys specialize in advising clients in private placements, initial (IPOs) and secondary public offerings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preparing SEC filings and listing to major stock exchanges such as the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), NASDAQ and OTC markets.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma (OTC PINK:SOAN) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community. With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, AngioSoma's team is committed to helping those suffering begin their journey back to health. More information about AngioSoma can be found at www.angiosoma.com .

