Iveric Bio to Host Investor Symposium on Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration on June 18, 2021

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced details for its Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Virtual Symposium for investors and analysts being held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The symposium will include presentations on the Company’s Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) pivotal program in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) with an update on patient enrollment and retention in the Zimura GATHER2 clinical trial, the dry AMD landscape, and highlights on the Company’s HtrA1 inhibitor, IC-500, in AMD.

The Company also announced that a presentation by Vas Sadda, MD, Doheny Eye Institute UCLA, will feature new post-hoc analyses from the GATHER1 clinical trial on progression of drusen and nascent GA, which are earlier forms of dry AMD, in patients treated with Zimura as compared to patients in the sham group.

The Company will host discussions with retinal specialists and key opinion leaders. Participants include:

  • Frank Holz, FEBO, FARVO, University of Bonn
  • Peter Kaiser, MD, Cole Eye Institute
  • Arshad Khanani, MD, MA, Sierra Eye Associates
  • Anat Loewenstein, MD, Tel Aviv University
  • Vas Sadda, MD, Doheny Eye Institute UCLA
  • Trent Woodruff, PhD, The University of Queensland
  • Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, Retina Consultants of Texas
  • Dhaval Desai, PharmD, Chief Development Officer, Iveric Bio
  • Pravin Dugel, MD, President, Iveric Bio
  • Glenn Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer, Iveric Bio

A live webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Iveric Bio website at https://investors.ivericbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Iveric Bio’s website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

For more information, please contact Kathy Galante at kathy.galante@ivericbio.com.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Iveric Bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those listed in the Risk Factors sections of annual and quarterly reports Iveric Bio files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Iveric Bio’s views only as of the date of this press release. Iveric Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. While Iveric Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Iveric Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except if required by law.

