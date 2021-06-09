Iveric Bio to Host Investor Symposium on Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration on June 18, 2021

The Company also announced that a presentation by Vas Sadda, MD, Doheny Eye Institute UCLA, will feature new post-hoc analyses from the GATHER1 clinical trial on progression of drusen and nascent GA, which are earlier forms of dry AMD, in patients treated with Zimura as compared to patients in the sham group.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced details for its Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Virtual Symposium for investors and analysts being held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The symposium will include presentations on the Company’s Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) pivotal program in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) with an update on patient enrollment and retention in the Zimura GATHER2 clinical trial, the dry AMD landscape, and highlights on the Company’s HtrA1 inhibitor, IC-500, in AMD.

The Company will host discussions with retinal specialists and key opinion leaders. Participants include:

Frank Holz, FEBO, FARVO, University of Bonn

Peter Kaiser, MD, Cole Eye Institute

Arshad Khanani, MD, MA, Sierra Eye Associates

Anat Loewenstein, MD, Tel Aviv University

Vas Sadda, MD, Doheny Eye Institute UCLA

Trent Woodruff, PhD, The University of Queensland

Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, Retina Consultants of Texas

Dhaval Desai, PharmD, Chief Development Officer, Iveric Bio

Pravin Dugel, MD, President, Iveric Bio

Glenn Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer, Iveric Bio

A live webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Iveric Bio website at https://investors.ivericbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Iveric Bio’s website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

For more information, please contact Kathy Galante at kathy.galante@ivericbio.com.

