US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:29  |  105   |   |   

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) is pleased to announce that management has been investigating a number of business ventures that can bring significant shareholder value to the stockholders of the company. Management also invites shareholders to review an interview done this week with the company’s CEO that is informative @ https://recordings.tapeacall.com/t/heCIZr_MEpKA

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Over the course of the last two months management has been investigating opportunities that it feels will become significant ventures for the company, and the most notable is a project in the gold and silver mining industry (obviously we will explain the deal better once we get closer to a close). Management is planning to leverage its significant Sumcoin assets to dramatically transform this Company.  Sumcoin is a widely held cryptographic blockchain using a scrypt proof-of-work algorithm. The Sumcoin algorithm tracks all coins in real time (it changes in price every 20 minutes) and its price is an aggregate or “SUM” of all top 100 most valuable coins by market capitalization. The Company has almost 40 million dollars of this currency that can be leveraged to capitalize on opportunities for the Company. Management has had many meetings with the principals of this deal and the ultimate goal is to bring shareholder value to USEI. Gold is at historical levels and the projections are that gold and silver are projected to continue to rise for the near-term and the future. If this deal comes to pass the market cap and value of USEI will rise dramatically. The Company is exploring at least 4 other opportunities and management will seek to make the best decision possible.

“I would also like to make it plain that we will not increase the authorized shares of the Company and there is no reverse split contemplated for the present or the future. The fundamentals of this firm are fixed and changing this structure is not in anyone’s best interest. It is still management’s belief that this company will create significant strategic alliances in the coming months according to Miller.”

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on many potential opportunities, and will leverage its assets to build a robust public company. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant assets and tools to grow the firm for its incredible future.

