Reyna Silver Quadruples Claim Package at Medicine Springs and Announces 2021 Exploration Program Underway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:15  |  93   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV; OTCQB: RSNVF; FRA: 4ZC) (“Reyna”) announces that it has added 450 unpatented Federal mineral claims covering 3,642 hectares to its Medicine Springs Property located in the Ruby Mountains Valley in Elko County, Nevada. Medicine Springs shows many of the earmarks of a significant Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) similar to the Santa Eulalia District in Chihuahua Mexico which hosts Reyna’s Guigui Project. Combined with the original 149 claims (1,189 ha) optioned from Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR) in 2020 (see press release of October 5, 2020) the property now consists of 599 contiguous claims covering 4,831 hectares, which covers the expanded limits of recognized mineralization and alteration, making it a complete district scale project in a prime mining district.

The property expansion stems from Reyna’s early recognition that structurally-controlled, multi-stage CRD-style mineralized jasperoids extend well beyond the original claim block optioned from Northern Lights. With the new claims, Reyna believes the entire system is covered. A systematic property-wide mapping and selective jasperoid sampling program is underway to determine the limits of the system and where its center (or centers) lies. The orientation sampling phase is complete (assays pending) and a Lidar-like survey to facilitate mapping has been contracted. The results will be combined into Reyna’s recently compiled GIS model with existing (and possibly additional) Magnetic and NSAMT geophysics for drill targeting. (Please see Reyna’s website for additional information and images regarding Medicine Springs.)

“Jasperoids are an important alteration style marking the limits of major CRD systems, so finding them well outside of our initial Medicine Springs property package meant the system is larger than thought and triggered quadrupling our claim package--we are comfortable we now cover the whole thing”, stated Dr. Peter Megaw, Technical Advisor to Reyna Silver. “We look forward to defining drill targets quickly by building on Northern Lights’ excellent initial work through our expanded district-scale mapping and sampling approach”.

