New Study Published in Nature Provides Further Evidence that COVID-19 Vaccine Induced T-Cell Response Targets Known SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern
Adaptive’s immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID provides potential explanation for preservation of Johnson & Johnson vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) response to variants even when neutralizing antibodies are diminished
SEATTLE, June 09, 2021 -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation today announced that
system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced that immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID was used in the Nature
study to measure the T-cell immune response elicited by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the context of multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, including B 1.351 and B.1.1.7. The study
provides further evidence that the T-cell response may contribute to protection from COVID-19. Adaptive’s Technology was used to quantify T-cell expansion across all regions of the virus,
demonstrating that the T-cell response is broad and unaltered by mutations that render vaccine-generated antibodies less effective. The study was conducted by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
(BIDMC) in Boston, MA.
“Our data generated in collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies highlight the potent and broad T-cell immune responses induced by the Ad26.COV2.S COVID-19 vaccine in humans, including against virus variants,” said Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at BIDMC. “Using TCRbeta sequencing together with traditional functional T-cell assays, we are able to understand and quantify T-cell expansion to different parts of the spike protein with precision and scale that wouldn’t have been possible even a few years ago.”
In the multinational phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, participants given Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine experienced similar efficacy against the B.1.351 variant. To understand the mechanism of protection, the COV1001 phase 1/2 trial analyzed blood samples from 20 vaccinated individuals to measure antibody immune response (humoral immune response) and T-cell response (cellular immune response) against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain WA1/2020 as well as against the B.1.1.7, CAL.20C, P.1., and B.1.351 variants. Post-vaccination, results showed that the levels of neutralizing antibodies were diminished against the variants, but that the T-cell immune response was preserved, suggesting T cells may provide protection against these emerging strains. Results indicate T-cells may be an important correlate of protection and should be considered as an endpoint for vaccine clinical trials.
