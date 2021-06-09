Visionstate’s Distribution Partner Bunzl Canada Collaborates with Tork to Upgrade WANDA IoT Solution Rolled Out at Queen’s University, Ontario

wandaNEXT, developed by Visionstate IoT and now in partnership with Bunzl , is a cleaning program management system with multiple IoT sensor-enabled data collection components. Its mobile application guides cleaning teams through customized cleaning procedures. The system’s audit function and real-time reporting gives facilities management continuous visibility so they can make scheduling adjustments, assign tasks, address training requirements, trigger supply orders and proactively address service requirements.

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) , a company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability, is pleased to announce that its distribution partner, Bunzl Canada, a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC, has partnered with Tork, a leading global health and hygiene company, to integrate Visionstate’s WANDA facility management solution (labelled as wandaNEXT by Bunzl Canada) and Tork’s smart dispenser data into Bunzl’s digital cleaning program at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

The pilot installation at Queen’s has the enthusiastic endorsement of the university’s facilities team. “We have always looked for opportunities to innovate to continually improve and enhance the cleanliness of our facilities,” said Barbara Wowk, Manager, Facilities, Housing and Ancillary Services at Queen’s University’s Residence Facilities Team. “We’re excited to work with Bunzl on this pilot installation to help us improve efficiency and enable our custodial team to devote additional time and attention to enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols that are so critical to the health and safety of our students and faculty.”

The wandaNEXT solution combines comprehensive digital cleaning program management, including traffic monitoring, cleaning scheduling, task management and compliance reporting, with real-time dispenser data powered by Tork. This real-time data helps cleaning teams work smarter by targeting immediate needs and proactively refilling dispensing units to improve hygiene and reduce waste.

“It’s a privilege to work in partnership with the Queen’s Facilities Team,” said Brock Tully, Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “They are committed to helping create a truly exceptional education experience, and wandaNEXT is an industry-leading innovation to help them do that. By using data from Tork, one of the most trusted product brands with state-of-the-art smart dispensing, and a variety of other data collection points, the system tracks, verifies and validates cleaning quality and efficiency against specific cleaning protocols. That gives our customers the confidence that their facilities are healthy and safe - with proven results.”