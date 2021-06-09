 
checkAd

Visionstate’s Distribution Partner Bunzl Canada Collaborates with Tork to Upgrade WANDA IoT Solution Rolled Out at Queen’s University, Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:16  |  93   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), a company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability, is pleased to announce that its distribution partner, Bunzl Canada, a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC, has partnered with Tork, a leading global health and hygiene company, to integrate Visionstate’s WANDA facility management solution (labelled as wandaNEXT by Bunzl Canada) and Tork’s smart dispenser data into Bunzl’s digital cleaning program at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

wandaNEXT, developed by Visionstate IoT and now in partnership with Bunzl, is a cleaning program management system with multiple IoT sensor-enabled data collection components. Its mobile application guides cleaning teams through customized cleaning procedures. The system’s audit function and real-time reporting gives facilities management continuous visibility so they can make scheduling adjustments, assign tasks, address training requirements, trigger supply orders and proactively address service requirements.

The pilot installation at Queen’s has the enthusiastic endorsement of the university’s facilities team. “We have always looked for opportunities to innovate to continually improve and enhance the cleanliness of our facilities,” said Barbara Wowk, Manager, Facilities, Housing and Ancillary Services at Queen’s University’s Residence Facilities Team. “We’re excited to work with Bunzl on this pilot installation to help us improve efficiency and enable our custodial team to devote additional time and attention to enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols that are so critical to the health and safety of our students and faculty.”

The wandaNEXT solution combines comprehensive digital cleaning program management, including traffic monitoring, cleaning scheduling, task management and compliance reporting, with real-time dispenser data powered by Tork. This real-time data helps cleaning teams work smarter by targeting immediate needs and proactively refilling dispensing units to improve hygiene and reduce waste.

“It’s a privilege to work in partnership with the Queen’s Facilities Team,” said Brock Tully, Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “They are committed to helping create a truly exceptional education experience, and wandaNEXT is an industry-leading innovation to help them do that. By using data from Tork, one of the most trusted product brands with state-of-the-art smart dispensing, and a variety of other data collection points, the system tracks, verifies and validates cleaning quality and efficiency against specific cleaning protocols. That gives our customers the confidence that their facilities are healthy and safe - with proven results.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visionstate’s Distribution Partner Bunzl Canada Collaborates with Tork to Upgrade WANDA IoT Solution Rolled Out at Queen’s University, Ontario EDMONTON, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), a company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board