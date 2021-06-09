75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic shift towards digital commerce according to a study revealed by J.P. Morgan and FreedomPay

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'PREPARING FOR THE RETURN OF DEMAND How America's Retail & Hospitality Tech Elite Tackle Disruption with New Commerce Investment', an independently conducted analysis of the views of America's primary sectoral IT decision-makers, commissioned by global payments leader J.P. Morgan and commerce innovator FreedomPay is published today. The new study reveals the deepest concerns and actions taken to manage innovation and tech- investment while uncovering dramatic shifts in strategy brought about by, and offsetting the negative impacts of, the Covid-19 crisis.

Groundbreaking data uncovers new attitudes and strategic change brought about by the historic head-on collision between technology and the global pandemic

Over a period of 12 months, researchers interviewed 50 C-suite and Head of Function executives from America's top-ranking food and beverage, retail, and hotel brands with a combined revenue of more than half a trillion dollars. The companies included 8 out of the top 15 US Hotel Groups and one of America's top three retailers.

Initiated in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the study was successful in capturing key challenges and barriers of senior decision makers when it comes to growth, technology investment and their view of the legacy systems.

Two thirds of respondents (63%) were dealing with issues around the direction of tech investment and where best to allocate resources – from POS and e-commerce platforms to data analysis and mobile apps.

One in four respondents (25%) also faced major issues such as data lags in legacy platforms and disparate systems with patchwork processes and silos that were holding them back from investing and training staff on new technology.

Key findings among senior decision makers surveyed include: