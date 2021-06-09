 
European Patent Office upholds Curadev's cyclodextrin patent for new composition of matter

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.06.2021   

SANDWICH, England, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sulphobutyl ether β-cyclodextrin (SBE-β-CD) is used as an excipient to improve the solubility and stability of a range of active pharmaceutical ingredients, prominent among which is the antifungal drug, voriconazole. Working with Professor Steve Wicks and his team at the University of Greenwich, Curadev developed a new method for producing sulphoalkyl ether β-cyclodextrins. The method also enabled the production of SBE-β-CD with a high average degree of substitution (ADS), something which was not previously possible. This is particularly advantageous as it is thought that increasing the ADS of SBE-β-CD will decrease its toxicity. Curadev applied for and were granted a European patent on 18 April 2018 which protected both the method of producing SBE-β-CD and the novel SBE-β-CD compositions per se having a high (ADS). 

Curadev Pharma Logo

We are pleased to announce that Curadev successfully defended a challenge to the patent from Ligand Pharmaceuticals at an opposition hearing held by the European Patent Office and attended by representatives for both Curadev and Ligand on 18 May 2021. On receiving the EPO verdict, Dr. Anton Hutter, LLB, of Venner Shipley and Lead Counsel for Curadev, said, "This is an excellent result, and supports our view that Curadev have developed a truly inventive process and product."

To know more about Curadev, visit our website www.curadev.in

For Curadev Partnering, contact:

Manish Tandon
Co-founder & CFO
Curadev Pharma
manish@curadev.in 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883133/Curadev_Pharma_Logo.jpg  



Wertpapier


