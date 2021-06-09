Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ an Online Cannabis Discovery Tool

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced the launch of Forage, a first-of-its-kind cannabis discovery tool designed to streamline and customize the individual shopping experience for expert and novice patients and customers alike. This interactive, web-based platform suggests curated products depending on the user’s desired mood and experience, and syncs with their local dispensary's inventory and pricing to enable online orders. The platform also helps to fill a data void in the industry, adding another layer of contextual information to the existing point of sale, helping to discover which products consumers in any given market would have chosen or matched with, if available. This crucial and dynamic data set can then be used to optimize operational decisions such as inventory forecasting, new and existing product offerings, brand selections and cultivation and manufacturing prioritizations, as well as planning decisions in new markets or markets preparing for conversion from medical to adult use.

“At Columbia Care, we strive to continue creating innovative ways to enhance the durability and individuality of the customer experience and ensure that our products offer the highest level of satisfaction and relevance,” says Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Forage is an opportunity for us to convert our point of sale and digital retail experience into a personalized educational journey, giving users immediate access to our experiential insights and cannabis knowledge through a fun and comprehensive digital interface that is developed around their needs and priorities. As a vertically integrated operator with one of the most expansive footprints in the country, we feel uniquely positioned to leverage our existing data infrastructure in combination with new applications like Forage to create better customer and patient experiences.”

Customers and patients will be able to access Forage anywhere by visiting forage.io as well as in select dispensaries across the country. Through an industry exclusive partnership with display provider Lightbox, Forage will be accessed on-site via an interactive panel that will also allow the user to engage with the dispensary’s loyalty program and learn more about its brands, promotions and products.