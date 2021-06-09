Aleafia Health Establishes At-the-Market Equity Program

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”). The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $30,000,000 of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to the public from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the “Agent”), as sole agent, at the prevailing market price when issued, directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in Canada.



The ATM Program will be effective until June 20, 2023 unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agent or otherwise in accordance with the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated June 8, 2021 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) between the Company and the Agent. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being established, and the sale of the Common Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to, and qualified in Canada, by way of a prospectus supplement dated June 8, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2021 (the “Shelf Prospectus”). Further information regarding the ATM Program, including related risk factors, are set out in the Prospectus Supplement. The Prospectus Supplement, Shelf Prospectus and Equity Distribution Agreement are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Agent will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus to Canadian investors upon request by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500 Toronto, Ontario M5H 3M7 or by email at CantorATM@cantor.com.