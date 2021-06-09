 
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Set to Join Russell 3000 Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic disorders, today announced Brooklyn’s addition to the Russell 3000 Index. This milestone will take place at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes’ annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021 according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

“Inclusion in the Russell index at this point in the development of our Company is a significant recognition and a unique opportunity to expand the awareness of our science and progress and the growth opportunity they represent,” said Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., Brooklyn’s CEO.

Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. Indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease therapies using highly innovative gene editing/cell therapy technology through the newly acquired license from Factor Bioscience and Novellus Therapeutics.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@brooklynitx.com

Media Contact:
CORE IR
Jules Abraham
julesa@coreir.com
917-885-7378





