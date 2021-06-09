KemPharm to be Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes Effective June 28, 2021

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today its expected addition to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and the Russell 2000 Index in accordance with the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. KemPharm’s anticipated inclusion in the Russell indexes will be effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021.



"The expected addition of KemPharm to the Russell indexes is the latest milestone during what has been a truly transformational year for the Company. In just the last six months, we have received FDA approval for our lead drug candidate AZSTARYS, completed a series of financial transactions that allowed KemPharm to up-list our stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market, extinguished all of our debt, and procured a substantial amount of new capital,” stated Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm. “The Russell indexes are widely used investment benchmarks for index funds and active portfolio strategies. Our inclusion is an important validation and should help our efforts to propel long-term shareholder value, expand awareness of KemPharm within the investment community, increase the liquidity of our stock, and broaden our shareholder base."