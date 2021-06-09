Adamis Provides Update on ZIMHI

FDA Deems New Drug Application for ZIMHI Complete and Establishes a Target Action Date of November 12, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Company’s resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for ZIMHI, which is its higher naloxone injection product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose. Adamis received FDA correspondence relating to the Company’s NDA, stating that the Agency had completed its filing review and had determined that the NDA was sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. The FDA also provided a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA date) of November 12, 2021.



“We are pleased with the FDA’s decision to accept for review our NDA for ZIMHI. I believe this underscores the need for additional treatment alternatives for narcotic overdose,” said Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to working collaboratively with the FDA during the review process to support the case for approval of ZIMHI.”