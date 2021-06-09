 
checkAd

Adamis Provides Update on ZIMHI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:30  |  76   |   |   

FDA Deems New Drug Application for ZIMHI Complete and Establishes a Target Action Date of November 12, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Company’s resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for ZIMHI, which is its higher naloxone injection product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose. Adamis received FDA correspondence relating to the Company’s NDA, stating that the Agency had completed its filing review and had determined that the NDA was sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. The FDA also provided a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA date) of November 12, 2021.

“We are pleased with the FDA’s decision to accept for review our NDA for ZIMHI. I believe this underscores the need for additional treatment alternatives for narcotic overdose,” said Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to working collaboratively with the FDA during the review process to support the case for approval of ZIMHI.”

About Naloxone and the Growing Crisis of Opioid Overdose

  • Naloxone is an opioid antagonist used to treat narcotic overdoses and is generally considered the treatment of choice for immediate administration in instances of opioid overdose.

  • Naloxone blocks or reverses effects of the opioid, including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing and loss of consciousness.

  • Common opioids include morphine, heroin, tramadol, oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl.
  • The number of deaths due to opioids has increased over 5X since 1999. According to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    • In the 12 months ending May 2020, drug overdoses resulted in approximately 81,000 deaths in the United States – greater than approximately 220 deaths per day.

    • Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

    • The proliferation of more powerful synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl and its analogues, could result in future increases in the number of deaths resulting from opioid overdoses.

Recent studies from 2013 to 2016 have revealed an approximately 87% increase in deaths associated with synthetic opioids, whereas death rates due to natural and semisynthetic opioids remained relatively stable. In response to this significant increase in synthetic opioid abuse, there have been published studies that suggest the current recommended doses of naloxone may be inadequate and frequent redosing is likely required. Repeat dosing of the commonly utilized dose of naloxone suggests the need for a higher dosage product.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adamis Provides Update on ZIMHI FDA Deems New Drug Application for ZIMHI Complete and Establishes a Target Action Date of November 12, 2021SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board