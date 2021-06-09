VitalHub Announces Sale to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust

Coventry and Warwickshire is one of the UK's largest teaching Trusts and is responsible for managing two major hospitals in Coventry and Rugby, serving a population of over 1 million people and providing more than 800,000 episodes of care to patients. The Trust principal teaching hospital for Warwick Medical School, with whom it works in close partnership with to develop innovative medical education programmes and clinical research.

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the recent sale of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (the “Trust” or “Coventry and Warwickshire”) and an expansion sale following a successful proof-of-concept installation.

The Trust has chosen VitalHub as its digital outpatient partner to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The purchase comprises Intouch’s Check-in, Flow Manager, and Room & Resource healthcare modules, serving to enable the digital transformation for its outpatient department and vastly increase room utilization efficiency. Moreover, these solutions will help the Trust deliver an improved hospital experience for patients while alleviating pressure on its administrators and clinical staff.

Flow Manager is a central digital dashboard accessed by staff across the Outpatient departments throughout the Trust, allowing teams to monitor the location and status of each visiting patient in the department throughout the duration of their appointment. Staff at the Trust will also benefit from Intouch’s Room & Resource Manager module, which allows staff to book and manage the capacity of available rooms across the Outpatient departments to maximise room usage and resources.

“This contract with one of the larger Trusts in the UK provides another example of the market demand for our solutions, and the considerable value they provide to health systems,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Increasing demands on hospital services are requiring Trusts to overhaul the way that outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff. There is a substantial need to increase operational efficiency, in order to increase capacity, and improve care delivery and the patient experience. We are excited to continue to progress our expansion and growth through the steady accretion of these contracts.”