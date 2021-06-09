 
checkAd

VitalHub Announces Sale to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 13:30  |  91   |   |   

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the recent sale of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (the “Trust” or “Coventry and Warwickshire”) and an expansion sale following a successful proof-of-concept installation.

Coventry and Warwickshire is one of the UK's largest teaching Trusts and is responsible for managing two major hospitals in Coventry and Rugby, serving a population of over 1 million people and providing more than 800,000 episodes of care to patients. The Trust principal teaching hospital for Warwick Medical School, with whom it works in close partnership with to develop innovative medical education programmes and clinical research.

The Trust has chosen VitalHub as its digital outpatient partner to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The purchase comprises Intouch’s Check-in, Flow Manager, and Room & Resource healthcare modules, serving to enable the digital transformation for its outpatient department and vastly increase room utilization efficiency. Moreover, these solutions will help the Trust deliver an improved hospital experience for patients while alleviating pressure on its administrators and clinical staff.

Flow Manager is a central digital dashboard accessed by staff across the Outpatient departments throughout the Trust, allowing teams to monitor the location and status of each visiting patient in the department throughout the duration of their appointment. Staff at the Trust will also benefit from Intouch’s Room & Resource Manager module, which allows staff to book and manage the capacity of available rooms across the Outpatient departments to maximise room usage and resources.

“This contract with one of the larger Trusts in the UK provides another example of the market demand for our solutions, and the considerable value they provide to health systems,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Increasing demands on hospital services are requiring Trusts to overhaul the way that outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff. There is a substantial need to increase operational efficiency, in order to increase capacity, and improve care delivery and the patient experience. We are excited to continue to progress our expansion and growth through the steady accretion of these contracts.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VitalHub Announces Sale to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the recent sale of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform to University Hospitals Coventry and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board