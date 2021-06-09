 
FTI Consulting Releases Inaugural Human Capital Report

09.06.2021, 13:30  |  63   |   |   

Report Outlines Progress in Five Key Areas, Discloses Gender, Ethnicity and Environmental Impact Data

WASHINGTON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released its Human Capital Report 2021, the first-ever report that provides insight into the Company’s programs, resources and commitments to benefit its people, clients, shareholders and communities.

“Creating a vibrant and thriving professional services firm requires attracting, developing and promoting great people with the drive to serve clients and the ambition to grow our businesses,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “I believe as we continue our commitment to broadening the pools of people who find FTI Consulting a great place to work, the power of this Company will only continue to grow.”

The Human Capital Report 2021 discloses data on FTI Consulting employees’ gender and ethnicity and the firm’s environmental impact, while also providing insights across five key areas:

  • Culture
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Talent Development
  • Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging
  • Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability

“The last year presented a tremendous number of challenges, from a global pandemic to economic recession to the continued fight for racial and social equity and justice,” said Holly Paul, Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting. “I am inspired by the incredible stories of how our people came together in an unprecedented year to support each other and drive meaningful change for ourselves, our clients and our communities. These stories reinforce the pride I have in being part of the team at FTI Consulting.”

The FTI Consulting Human Capital Report 2021 is available at https://fticonsultinghumancapital.com/.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





Disclaimer

